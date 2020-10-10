Leter: It's time for parties to realign

Considering the rancor and divisiveness within our two political parties, perhaps realignment with a division of the parties is needed. Many countries have multiple political parties is needed. Many countries have multiple political parties and remember until the early 1800s we were one party – the Democratic Republic Party, when they split.
The venerable GOP is being destroyed along with its core values like conservatism with the national debt, free trade, beneficial alliances with allied governments to solve world problems and value placed on our medical scientists and indeed experts in all fields. Gone or near gone in four years by Trump and his minions who have skyrocketed the deficit, made some disastrous trade deals for our farmers, discounted medical science about COVID-19 virus by calling it the sniffles and by example, discouraged mask-wearing while thousands were dying each day. Each time he opened his mouth; he further divides our people with his tae-filled rhetoric. We need a leader for all.
It’s timely for a division of the party with the before Trumps keeping the time honored Republican GOP titles and the pro-Trumps honoring their founder with the Trumpers party title. The Democrats could split with a Democratic Party and a progressive party.
For now, the current parties could give our people reassurance by speaking about what they will do to heal our damaged country rather than the constant attacks and rebuttals we are now hearing.
Maxine Dexter
Aiken