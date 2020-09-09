Guest editorial: Keep politics out of vaccine decisions

The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed to produce a COVID-19 vaccine as early as possible has already accomplished historic progress toward that goal. It would be terrible if politics were to derail it before this progress pays off, but that remains a real possibility.
At least three candidates — two American, one British — are rapidly approaching the point where research teams can show that their vaccines are safe and effective. The administration already has committed billions of dollars to buy 200 million doses from the leading U.S. candidates so they can be distributed quickly after Food and Drug Administration approval.
The teams developing vaccines have accomplished in just eight months what usually takes two to three years. Those involved in the quest have been working under the most urgent of deadlines. Until a vaccine is widely available, COVID-19 is expected to continue to sicken and kill Americans and disrupt all of our lives.
The scientists and regulators do not need further prodding from President Trump — or expressions of distrust from his opponents. Unfortunately, that is what they are getting.
Most under fire is the FDA. The agency soon could decide if one or more of the leading candidates can distribute their product. Mr. Trump has made it clear he wants that decision before Election Day, an artificial and irrelevant deadline. He has even irrationally implied that FDA officials are deliberately trying to slow down the approval process because they oppose his reelection.
Critics have pounced on relatively minor missteps by FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, further intensifying the pressure on that agency.
Foreign competition, boosted by aggressive spying on American and British researchers, is complicating both the scientific and the political problems of getting to an effective vaccine.
In China, four vaccines are undergoing the large-scale human testing known as Phase Three. The New York Times reports that Chinese hackers have been among those trying to gain access to the computers used by the American and British researchers.
Even more aggressively, Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed last month that he had approved a Russian vaccine. He backed off after it was pointed out that it had not undergone Phase Three trials, but they are under way. A Russian hacker probing Western research secrets also was cited by in the Times report.
The earliest Phase Three trials began July 27 for vaccines being developed by the U.S. companies Moderna and Pfizer. A third vaccine under development by Oxford University and drug giant AstraZeneca suffered a slight setback this week when a vaccinated volunteer became seriously ill. A delay to determine the cause is expected to affect about 3,000 Charleston area residents who have volunteered to take part in the trial, but the pause is a reassuring sign that shows patient safety remains top of mind.
The federal government has advised states that they should cut red tape if necessary to assure that vaccine distribution centers are ready to go by Nov. 1. But Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says that his Aug. 27 advisory letter to governors had nothing to do with the Nov. 3 election. Skepticism in this case is probably misplaced, as Dr. Redfield has had his own troubles with Mr. Trump.
We need the FDA to follow its strict guidelines for declaring a new drug safe and effective. We also need it to expedite its review process. If everything points in the right direction, the FDA could allow early use of the vaccine to treat vulnerable populations, and start us on the road to recovery.
But there can be no fixed deadline for a decision. The sooner Mr. Trump acknowledges that, the better.