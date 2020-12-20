Guest editorial: Aggression on road adds to the danger

With South Carolina counting down toward a highway death toll that will again be at or near 1,000 killed for the year, a report from CoPilot should come as a warning for the holidays.
While most states report the biggest uptick in road fatalities during the Fourth of July, driving-related deaths across the country increase more than 30% during holidays in general each year. Researchers ranked U.S. states according to the increase in fatal crashes on holidays and included the deadliest holiday for each location as well as the share of all driving deaths that occur on holidays.
In South Carolina, fatal crashes increase by 24.5% during holidays. In fact, 6.1% of all fatal crashes in South Carolina occur during holidays.
Toward reversing the trend, you’ll read often about the problems associated with drunken driving, distracted driving and speeding. But during a particularly tense time of year in a particularly tense year, there is another issue needing address: aggressive driving.
“A driver could react wrongly to another driver’s action on any given day – the holidays can add to the stress of that,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Introduce the pressures and concerns tied to a pandemic and even the calmest, most safety-conscious drivers can find themselves frustrated by other motorists.”
According to a new AAA survey, nearly 8 in 10 (79%) American drivers admitted to aggressive behaviors within the past 30 days. The most common actions were:
• 48%: Speeding (driving 15 mph over the speed limit on a crowded freeway).
• 34%: Tailgating (following a vehicle in front of you closely to prevent another vehicle from merging).
• 32%: Making rude gestures or honking at other drivers.
• 31%: Running a red light.
• 26%: Aggressive driving: switching lanes quickly or drove very close behind another car.
It should go without saying that all such actions put the aggressive driver and others at risk.
So try calming down behind the wheel, lowering your risk of an unpleasant encounter with another driver and law enforcement.
• Follow posted speed limits.
• Maintain an adequate following distance.
• Use turn signals.
• Allow others to merge.
• Use your high beams responsibly.
• Be considerate in parking lots – park in one spot, not across multiple spaces. Be careful not to hit cars next to you with your door.
Should you encounter an aggressive driver or even outright road rage actions, AAA advises:
• Avoid eye contact.
• If you are confronted, stay as calm and courteous as possible.
• Don’t respond to aggression with aggression.
• If you feel threatened, call 911.
• If you feel at risk, drive to a public place such as a police station, hospital or fire station.
• When you park, allow room so you can pull out safely if someone approaches you aggressively.
• Use your horn to attract attention but remain in your locked vehicle.
The year has been difficult enough. Don’t let it become even deadlier by driving in any way but with the most caution and consideration. No matter what you encounter.
— Times and Democrats, Orangeburg