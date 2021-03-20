Guest column: Winding over time through Hopelands and Rye Patch

There was no Hopelands Gardens my first 15 years growing up in Aiken. There was the serpentine wall, but I could only glimpse the oaks behind it from Whiskey Road. Back in the ’50s, there was the private Green Boundary Club; I could swim at Fermata when invited by a friend who was a member, watch polo on Sundays, take walks in Hitchcock Woods – those things that were “normal” for Aikenites.
As the world changed in the 50s, so did Aiken. Many of the winter homes changed their purposes – becoming schools and boarding houses. I went to kindergarten in the stables of old Mead Hall and then elementary school in the mansion. I attended Sunday school in the Grace estate which was part of First Presbyterian Church. The large winter homes became part of our everyday lives.
But much of that changed in the mid 60s and 70s. Old mansions were torn down to make room for new homes. The Grace Estate became Rose Bank Condominiums; Mead Hall was demolished when the school moved into its new building by St. Thaddeus Church. I left Aiken during the late 60s to go to college and then worked in Texas, North Carolina, and New York. It was through those years that I realized just how special Aiken is.
Hopelands Gardens is emblematic of Aiken’s uniqueness. When in l970 Hope Goddard Iselin in her will offered her 14-acre property to a public entity, Aiken’s City officials requested the Gardens in order to create a public space for the purpose of providing a quiet and peaceful haven for citizens and visitors.
The acquisition, in typical Aiken fashion, was not without issues. At that time, there was concern that the property was a “white elephant” – that it would be too expensive to keep up, that it might attract vagrants. How could the City afford to maintain the property in perpetuity? The Hopelands’ house was in need of expensive repairs. There was no place to park on busy Whiskey Road or quiet Dupree Street. The City Council in a 4-3 vote decided to request the property. Only later did they unanimously approve the transfer.
To answer the expense question, the City requested permission of Mrs. Iselin’s estate to tear down the house, taking care not to disturb the trees or landscape, and sell the fine wood work, beautiful moldings, and mantels in the home for upkeep of the property. The gardens of Hopelands, dearly loved by Mrs. Iselin, were originally planned using the talents of Frederick Law Olmstead, who had designed Central Park in New York City. Because of the historical importance of the Gardens, the City also requested that Robert Marvin, a noted landscape architect from Walterboro, SC, develop a master plan for the Gardens’ development.
In l971, Sidney Davidson, an executor of Mrs. Iselin’s estate, put Mayor Odell Weeks, banker James McNair, and attorney Julian Salley in touch with Alfred Bissell, who was active in a public/private partnership. Mr. Davidson wanted our City’s leaders to consider organizing such a non-profit to assist in the preservation and development of Hopelands. Out of these conversations, 50 years ago came “The Friends of Hopelands.”
The “Friends” brought together local merchants, doctors, ministers, equestrians, and families of the winter residents. These perspectives merged around the importance of a public garden for all of Aiken. Later, in l982, the City was given Rye Patch from the family of Dorothy Knox Goodyear Rogers, and the Friends of Hopelands added Rye Patch to their name.
Having lived away from Aiken for 50 years, I now see how The Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch and the City of Aiken have created a haven for us, where young children enjoy Story Time, adults attend weddings, take prom pictures, go to concerts, or just stroll along the pathways when we need a quiet, beautiful place to walk during the pandemic. This year, the Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch will celebrate their 50th anniversary with special activities for all of Aiken. Hopelands Gardens and Rye Patch are what make Aiken special.
Visit the Friends’ at www.hopelandsgardens.com.
Lil Borop Brannon is Professor Emerita of English at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. The daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Niles A. Borop, Jr., she grew up on top of Kalmia Hill. She is the Corresponding Secretary of the Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch.