Guest column: Senate transforming budget transparency

It was in the middle of a two-year legislative session. In a body that operates largely based on seniority, I was elected as number 46 – out of 46.
When walking into the South Carolina Senate for the very first time, I couldn’t have possibly understood all the intricate inner workings of the budget process. To one side, state government never seemed to have enough money to meet its needs. To the other, the legislature didn’t prioritize well and wasted money on wants rather than needs. The regular fights between the legislature and a stingy governor were real.
I listened to the people who elected me. I talked with policy makers who were involved in the process. I learned from their opinions. I read and studied the issues. And I concluded that South Carolina had a spending problem rather than revenue problem. Even worse, much of that excessive spending was hidden from the people who paid for it.
The first bill I introduced was an attempt to require legislators to disclose earmarks, the efforts by many legislators to “bring home the bacon” as a way of justifying their jobs. I wanted legislators to explain the projects for which they sought taxpayer money and disclose how much those projects would cost. I wanted taxpayers to see how the legislature was spending their money.
I was naïve. I was 46 out of 46 and challenging the status quo. Not surprisingly, the bill went nowhere.
Other senators joined me in introducing the bill again the following year. I pressed the bill with more senators. We gained momentum, and that year the bill passed the Senate – then stalled in the House of Representatives. A brief victory, but the momentum was lost.
I’ve voted against the budget more often than I’ve voted for it. My “no” votes are almost always because the legislature spends too much money or fails to prioritize statewide needs appropriately. I still fight to remove earmarks for local parks, swimming pools, museums and legislators’ favorite nonprofits. Well, the ones that can be found anyway.
I’m not a fan of the legislature spending taxpayer dollars on local pet projects. I just don’t like the practice. But it’s even worse when those projects are hidden in the budget.
Sometimes changing the status quo is frustratingly slow. It often happens in increments, one newly-elected legislator at a time. But the old way of doing things can change for the better if we’re persistent, have the right leadership, and have a strong team to fight with us.
Senate Republicans elected me as the Majority Leader in 2016. Several new senators have joined the body since then. In November, South Carolina sent 30 Republicans to the South Carolina Senate, the largest number ever.
On Jan.12, when the General Assembly began its new session, the Senate adopted a new set of rules. One of the most significant changes is a rule that requires senators to disclose their earmark requests, to identify the project for which they seek tax dollars, and to publish the cost of that project. That rule change forces senators to consider the value of those projects and vote “yea” or “nay.” More importantly, that rule change allows you to see how your money is spent.
This change will not solve every problem. But it will absolutely lead to more responsible spending of your money.
I’m grateful to lead a strong team of Republican senators, and I am proud that this important change finally occurred. The strategy may have changed, and it may have taken longer than I expected when I walked into the Senate that first day, but the goal never wavered. We got it done, and South Carolina will be better because of it.