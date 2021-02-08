Guest column: Parents, teachers must work together for remote learning

Needless to say, the coronavirus pandemic has introduced great challenges into public education, as well as education systems around the world. One of the greatest adverse effects is the pause in the interaction between teachers and students in a classroom, the heavy reliance on home-based technology (students situated behind the computer or positioned over their cellphone) presents, perhaps, the greatest challenge. Given the challenges presented, there are a number of factors that parents and educators in genuine collaboration can employ to help what is hoped to be a soon-ending set of circumstances.
The following strategies can ensure the necessary continuity of presenting effective opportunities for schoolchildren to continue on an educational path:
1. Positivity: The perspective that parents, teachers, and students have, given this understandably frustrating situation, must be grounded in intentional progress toward achievement. The key word here is achievement, which will manifest following a series of strategically calculated interventions by the teacher. The parents' major responsibility is to mandate student-engagement. Students will not naturally and willingly engage in the process. Parents must be aware of this reality and prepare to be steadfast in their role of teacher. In other words: The parent has to be the at-home education-enforcer.
Most interactions that exist between teachers and students in the school environment are positive. Children should view learning (be it at home or at school) as necessary, challenging and fun. They should – and must – view school as a fun place to be. During this pandemic, the home must be a place that duplicates the classroom experience as much as possible. The system of parenting has a new, dynamic dimension: the parent has to assume the role of teacher. While this role may appear too cumbersome given the out-of-home responsibilities (primarily work), it is for the student's benefit to see the space at home as an important, dedicated space for teaching and learning to take place in as serious a manner possible. Parents must establish a space in the home that is dedicated for the student to be expressly presented the opportunity to seriously learn.
School officials may find it effective to develop training sessions for parents to gain knowledge and skills in the effective delivery of learning-opportunities. Parents may need a brief tutorial to properly present knowledge and skills to the learner that is consistent with methods used by the teacher in the classroom. Teachers may develop videos to share with parents, complete with an opportunity for parents to ask questions. Both parents and schools share a desire for the students' academic success. Tutorial videos can also be developed by family members or friends who may have skills in the teaching-and-learning process, to impart knowledge on a given concept or skill.
2. Connectivity. Schools and parents must place two-way communication at the very top, regarding the school and home relationship. There is nothing more dynamic. When parents and schools communicate, students excel in academic achievement.
3. Learning Packets. Learning packets are content-objectives that present opportunities for students. The packets can be used by parents independent of the computer. The packets should include an instructional supplement to guide parents in the delivery of content objectives and practice activities for students to facilitate content mastery for students.
4. Review. It will be critical to review foundational or prerequisite knowledge and skills that are necessary to build an understanding for new knowledge and skill. This is where a healthy connectivity with the teacher and others with whom the parent has connectivity or contact to provide support.