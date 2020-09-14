Guest column: Lock and dam plan will benefit the environment

There is controversy surrounding the plan to repair or replace the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam. Here are some facts: the dam was constructed over 85 years ago and has fallen into distress over the last twenty years. The structure is damaged and has a substantial hole in its main body according to Dale Redrick of the Savannah Riverkeeper group. It seems that all the political leaders in the CSRA want only to refurbish the dam rather than listen to the Corp of Engineers’ plan to replace the existence structure with a rock and weir dam just a little bit up-stream of the current dam. The plan is 95% complete and contains a fish passage through the rock of the new dam that would allow sturgeon and other fish to migrate up river to their natural spawning grounds. This action would follow the Endangered Species Act of 1973.
The people who are against this plan argue that the river’s level will be lowered, and they want to maintain the status quo without considering how it could affect the whole community. Let’s look at some more facts:
1. The flow of the river is controlled by the Stevens Creek Dam and the Strom Thurmond Dam. The new rock and weir dam will not affect the river’s flow rate.
2. The height of the new rock and weir dam will control the height of the river upstream. The current plan will result in a small drop in the level of the river upstream; however, this is needed to protect the area from harmful flooding. The Corps' plan according to Russ Wicks will take into consideration any flooding factors in determining the height of the dam.
3. The natural flow of water over the weir part of the new dam will reduce the stagnation of the water up river, limiting algae growth and harmful microorganism build up. This action will improve the quality of the water and in turn the health of the fish in the river.
4. The fish passage will allow endangered fish to migrate back to their natural spawning grounds. These passages will have to be added to both the Stevens Creek Dam and the Strom Thurmond Dam to allow other migrating fish to reach their spawning grounds in their natural habitats. The benefit of this action will allow local anglers to catch natural spawned fish rather than relying on the stocking of the rivers and lakes fishing areas.
5. Additional plans by the Corps of Engineers covers the removal of the “Training Wall” near the Augusta downtown and the action of dredging the river on the South Carolina side according to Russ Wicks of the Corps of Engineers. This action would increase the depth of the river or at least negate the reduction of the river’s level upstream of the dam.
I can remember as a young boy in New York, my father took me to several rivers above the Hudson River to teach me how fish. On these trips he would tell me of the times when my grandfather would take him fishing off the piers of the Hudson River in the early 1940s. Today, those areas on the Hudson River are so polluted no fish can be caught and eaten safely. How many of the citizens of the CSRA can remember when they could fish off the shore, docks and piers in the Savannah River and eat the fish safely?
I was at a meeting of my Knights of Columbus Council No. 677 where we were informed of the hazards of eating fish caught in the Savannah River below Strom Thurmond Dam. How many citizens have caught bass or catfish in the Savannah River and saw the parasites inside the fish? I am pretty sure if we tested the Savannah River water using the Quati-Tray (TC/EC) test, the levels of E. Coli 0157:H7 and Enterobacteriaceae, animal fecal bacteria, would exceed the accepted limits.
As a candidate for Aiken County Council District 4 this November, I support the development and construction of the new rock and weir dam that can improve the natural flow of the Savannah River. I question the current situation where political disagreement results in the idea of “It is my way or the highway.” We need to come together and listen to all the voices and not divide along the current tribal ideology. We need to come together and solve the problems that we all face together for the benefit of the entire CRSA community.