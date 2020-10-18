Guest column: Legislation would help those with metastatic breast cancer

Every 13 minutes, a woman dies of breast cancer. Where is the outrage?
My name is Lisa Ann Wheeler. I am the field coordinator and lead breast cancer advocate in the State of South Carolina for the National Breast Cancer Coalition. NBCC’s mission is to end breast cancer. Founded in 1991, the NBCC is a collaboration of activists, survivors, researchers, policymakers, grassroots groups and national organizations who are racing against the clock to end breast cancer. We link hundreds of organizations and tens of thousands of individuals from across the country into a dynamic, diverse coalition that gives breast cancer a meaningful voice in Washington, D.C., and state capitals; in laboratories and health care institutions; and in local communities everywhere.
Every 13 minutes a woman dies of breast cancer. Today, 110 women will die in the United States, and by year-end that number will reach 42,000. Worldwide that number is nearly 627,000. And each year, 520 men die of breast cancer in the United States. These numbers represent our family members, friends and loved ones.
Ninety percent of breast cancer deaths are a direct result of metastatic disease. Metastatic breast cancer (MBC or Stage IV) is not a specific type of breast cancer but rather the most advanced stage. Thirty percent of those diagnosed with early stage breast cancer will go on to be diagnosed with MBC, that is one in three early stage survivors will become terminal. Many people do not realize that breast cancer itself does not become deadly until it spreads to other parts of the body, most often the lungs, brain, liver and bones. Breast cancer that spreads to other organs is still breast cancer and does not become bone cancer or liver cancer or lung cancer. Under a microscope, the tumor cells will still look and act like breast cancer and will be treated as breast cancer.
Metastatic breast cancer is treatable but no longer curable. Treatment is lifelong and focuses on preventing further spread of the disease and managing symptoms. The goal is for patients to live a good quality of life for as long as possible. We need to change the breast cancer conversation to include MBC. Of the 3.5 million U.S. people living with a history of breast cancer (all stages), an estimated 155,000 have Stage IV breast cancer. This means when the average person thinks about breast cancer they are not thinking about people with MBC. They are thinking about family and friends who had early-stage disease, were treated and, to their knowledge, are fine. This is certainly understandable – but an ongoing challenge and one that must be addressed to make any meaningful progress in terms of education, awareness and scientific progress, especially research, which is paramount to ending MBC. Early detection does not guarantee a lifetime cure and treating early-stage breast cancer does not mean the person will never have breast cancer again. MBC can occur five, 10 or 15 or more years after a person’s original diagnosis and successful treatment.
NBCC has initiated the Metastatic Breast Cancer Access to Care Act (H.R. 2178 in the Congress, S. 1374 in the Senate) and it remains one of our highest legislative priorities in 2020. This legislation will waive the 24-month waiting period for Medicare eligibility and the five-month waiting period for Social Security Disability Insurance benefits for individuals with MBC. The life expectancy for those diagnosed with MBC is three years, with the onerous waiting periods for Medicare and SSDI, men and women with MBC are just not living long enough to receive treatments that may give them more time with their loved ones, pain management and end of life support that they so truly deserve. This important legislation would provide individuals with MBC who already qualify for SSDI immediate access to their benefits. Waiting periods were put into place to address conditions that could reverse or improve, resulting in the individual no longer being deemed to have a disability. In the case of MBC, there is no reversal or cure. This legislation must be enacted as soon as possible.
The bill currently has 176 Congressional co-sponsors and 22 Senatorial co-sponsors, including our incredibly supportive S.C. Reps. Joe Wilson, Joe Cunningham and Ralph Norman.
I am working with our other elected S.C. officials, Reps. Jeff Duncan, William Timmons, James Clyburn and Tom Rice, and Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, to garner their blessing and support for this legislation. It is imperative that they join their colleagues in support of those living with MBC.
We need our representatives in Washington to be accountable to the breast cancer community by supporting appropriate legislation.
For nearly 30 years, NBCC has worked tirelessly to identify and eliminate the barriers to ending breast cancer. Our unwavering courage to take on the tough battles and the tenacity to keep moving forward until we win has made NBCC the strong organization that it is.
Our accomplishments have been great, but we have a way to go before we reach our mission. Isn’t it time to stop the clock once and for all?