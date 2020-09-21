Guest column: Hispanic Americans at greater risk of heart disease, stroke

Sept. 15 marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month. Unfortunately, part of that heritage is a greater risk of heart disease and stroke. During this month, we aim to educate our community, our neighbors and friends of the unique health risks Hispanic Americans currently face.
Hispanic Americans, descendants of people from countries of Latin America and the Iberian Peninsula, spend over $1.5 trillion each year on fresh foods, more than any other ethnic group. Despite this, roughly 40.6% of Hispanic Americans suffer from cardiovascular disease, which is also their leading cause of death. The American Heart Association has uncovered that Hispanic populations face a higher instance of heart disease due to four contributing factors: lack of awareness, diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.
• On average, Hispanic women are likely to develop heart disease 10 years earlier than non-Hispanics and only 1 in 3 Hispanic women are aware that heart disease is their No. 1 killer.
• 26.9% of Hispanic men and 29.9% of Hispanic women have high blood pressure.
• Among Hispanic American women, 78.8% are overweight or obese, as compared to 64% of non-Hispanic white women, and in 2018, Hispanic Americans were 1.2 times more likely to be obese than non-Hispanic whites. People who are overweight are more likely to suffer from high blood pressure, high levels of blood fats, diabetes and LDL cholesterol – all risk factors for heart disease and stroke.
• 31.7% of Hispanics are physically inactive compared to 23.4% of white people. Physical activity is not just about the individual will and individual behaviors, but the context in which we live. That context includes safe neighborhoods to walk in, availability of healthy food, access to health care, income, and education.
• Latinos may experience severe complications from COVID-19, probably due to higher rates of heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity. These conditions are common in large part because of health inequities such as a historic lack of access to health care and nutritious foods.
These numbers are staggering. That is why the American Heart Association is working with local hospitals, clinics and community partners to improve access to health care, healthy foods and the walkability of our neighborhoods here in Aiken County. We want to see everyone taking the necessary steps so they can live longer, healthier lives.
What can you do to minimize your risk of heart disease? Visit your primary care physician to evaluate your overall health and speak to family members to learn your family history. It can play an important role in early detection and prevention.
Another easy way to start your heart healthy journey is to exercise at least three times a week, drink more water and integrate more fruits and vegetables in your meals. Physical activity reduces risk of stroke by 20% in moderately active people and by 27% in highly active ones. The American Heart Association recommends 30 minutes of moderate activity, but three 10-minute periods of activity are as beneficial to your overall fitness as one 30-minute session.
The American Heart Association has created traditional Latin recipes with a heart healthy twist, available at Recipes.Heart.org.