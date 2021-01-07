Guest column: Future looks bright for Savannah River Site

In my role as the Department of Energy’s under secretary for science I have been fortunate to oversee management of the Savannah River Site. I have made several trips to the site, each time coming away more impressed by the innovative work underway, and more excited about what lies ahead for this community.
SRS has been at the forefront of some of the most impactful accomplishments in the history of the DOE environmental cleanup program. The stage has been set for a vibrant future that both further advances cleanup progress and ensures long-term growth for the Savannah River National Laboratory.
Decades of work have culminated in a pivotal moment for SRS with a leap forward in capabilities to accelerate our tank waste cleanup mission. Since 2017, construction of one of the Saltstone Disposal Units has been completed, with three more underway.
The Tank Closure Cesium Removal demonstration project – an innovative technology to accelerate the treatment of tank waste – was successfully launched. We also completed the demonstration of an interim salt waste treatment technology that enabled the site to treat 7.4 million gallons of radioactive waste, facilitated the closure of six high-level waste tanks, and paved the way for the Salt Waste Processing Facility to become a reality.
The SWPF is the last major piece of the liquid waste system at SRS and will accelerate our ability to treat waste and close tanks. With SWPF operational, a new era of tank waste processing has been ushered in that will allow the Department to tackle the bulk of remaining tank waste within a decade.
In another SRS first, the DOE’s high-level waste interpretation was successfully implemented this year with a small quantity of lower activity liquid waste safely shipped out of state for treatment and disposal. This science and radiochemistry-driven approach to waste classification holds the potential to provide treatment and disposition pathways for long-stored waste at sites.
These historic achievements demonstrate that success is possible when opportunities for innovation are embraced and when local stakeholder collaboration is prioritized and coupled with an expert workforce, a world-class national lab, and an unwavering commitment to safety.
As Savannah River Site Manager Mike Budney and his team work toward completing missions tied to the environmental legacy of our past, the DOE is also squarely focused on future missions.
Throughout its 70 years, SRS has embodied this shared commitment to innovation, serving a vital role in America’s nuclear deterrent and nuclear nonproliferation, as well as developing countless innovative technologies along the way in the fields of national security, environmental stewardship and more.
SRNL holds limitless potential to perform more diversified missions including a broader scope of basic research, operation of additional scientific infrastructure and additional development and prototyping projects for the Department of Energy and others.
DOE has recently shifted to a new standalone contracting approach for the management and operating of SRNL. This will help DOE maximize SRNL’s untapped potential to benefit federal priorities, the American scientific and innovation ecosystem, the local community and U.S. taxpayers. For example, SRNL’s expertise in nuclear material science and engineering is a critical resource with broad applications now and in the future.
This standalone contract approach provides more flexibility for SRNL to grow and expand its capabilities and missions and will enable increased engagement with the university community to enhance R&D expertise and diversify SRNL’s research portfolio. Boosting opportunities for mutually beneficial collaborations between federal agencies, private enterprise, and academia will leverage SRNL’s ability to impact scientific discovery, real-life applications, and national security.
Combined with SRNL’s role in operating the planned Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative facility, the growth of SRNL will strengthen the link between thinkers, doers and entrepreneurs. In September, we unveiled a 3-D model of the AMC facility that will be on the USC Aiken campus. This facility will provide accessible, modern and flexible laboratory space for SRNL and its collaboration partners. And most importantly, it better positions SRNL to serve the DOE, as well as the states of South Carolina and Georgia, as a trusted partner and catalyst for innovation.
Putting it another way, when DOE completes its cleanup work at SRS, the laboratory mission will continue to endure and thrive.
For decades, the CSRA has served as one of the DOE's strongest, most forward-thinking partners when it comes to successfully carrying out today’s cleanup, defense and nonproliferation missions while preparing for tomorrow’s challenges.
Tremendous progress has been made in driving cleanup toward completion, fostering technological innovations, maximizing future missions of SRNL through the new maintenance management and operating contract and developing a workforce that meets the needs of both today and tomorrow.
All of this progress has been made with an eye toward ensuring a solid path toward another bright and prosperous 70 years to come for the local community.