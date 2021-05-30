Editorial: Wagener officials must be held accountable

When reviewing the Town of Wagener’s checkered past on financial issues, one word comes to mind:
Accountability.
Or, in Wagener’s case, the lack of it.
Today’s front-page article spells out a long list of woes the small town has suffered in recent years. There have been investigations by the State Law Enforcement Division, and the Internal Revenue Service and Federal Bureau of Investigation have also been involved in Wagener’s affairs.
That’s not healthy for any community and is certainly a blemish for a town with a rich history like Wagener’s. The town is equally known for its agricultural exports and for its competitive athletic teams at Wagener-Salley High School.
The issues with the Wagener Fire Department simmered for a long time and finally boiled over late last year. Fire Chief Mark Redd and Assistant Chief George Day were suspended for “inappropriate use of social media” and "insufficient bookkeeping documentation regarding finances of the Wagener Fire Department,” according to a news release from the town.
Redd and Day were subsequently dismissed, and that triggered a sit-in protest at the fire department. Wagener Mayor Mike Miller, who had requested information on the fire department’s finances, was targeted by supporters of Redd and Day.
There’s been a lot of sniping from both sides.
In documents reviewed by the Aiken Standard, two areas of concern stand out about Wagener’s fire department. Both go back to accountability.
First, numerous checks were written by Mark Redd to family members with no explanation. Some were marked as “school tuition,” “school books” or even “emergency loans.” Most of them were for even amounts, and several were for $500 or more. That’s highly irregular.
Second, no receipts were provided for many purchases made by the fire department. These range from dozens of debit card purchases made online with Amazon to a handful of transactions with businesses that sell firearms and accessories. Without documentation, it’s impossible to tell if these purchases were legitimate fire department expenditures.
Miller, the mayor, can’t explain the lack of oversight. Redd, the former fire chief, isn’t talking on the record.
Holding public officials accountable is an important function that we serve for our community. Too often you read that elected officials and those serving the public trust do not comment “on the record.” In our estimation, our community deserves the truth and the public should be concerned with officials unwilling to comment openly.
Attempts to merge the Wagener Fire Department with the New Holland Volunteer Fire Department failed earlier this year. A new chief, David Watson, was hired in February, and the department appears to be back on its way to stability after last year’s upheaval.
There already are some new protocols in place regarding spending in the fire department, and that’s a good start. But many questions still remain unanswered.
Aiken County has requested information from Wagener and plans to audit the town’s financial records. Hopefully that will yield some answers.
The county is worried that fire fees paid by property owners in the town’s fire district haven’t been used for operational expenses for the department.
The woes experienced in Wagener are a tough but firm reminder to other municipalities: Keep detailed financial records. Put safeguards in place. Hold officials and leaders accountable.
There’s that word again: accountability. Without it, rampant financial mismanagement can easily happen.