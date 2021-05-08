Editorial: Only time will tell if mask repeal was wise choice

Aiken is now unmasked.
The Aiken City Council, in a 4-3 vote at a special called meeting, approved a resolution to rescind its mask ordinance. The requirement to wear masks inside retail establishments and businesses in the city limits expired at 6 a.m. Thursday.
The anti-mask crowd celebrated by cheering the vote and showing up in city council chambers sans face coverings, even though the city ordinance that was still in effect and required them.
Aiken was slow to enact a mask ordinance last year, not doing so until July. That was roughly four months after the first reported cases, and deaths, of COVID-19 in South Carolina and Aiken County.
The ordinance was subsequently renewed, and in November city council voted to enact a permanent mask mandate that would remain in place until Gov. Henry McMaster’s emergency order expired or council took action.
Aiken now is at the forefront of municipalities in the state that are rolling back their mask rules. Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon called for the special meeting two days after McMaster implored local governments to “wrap it up” on restrictions.
Council member Andrea Gregory said she had requested in April to discuss the issue at city council’s May 24 meeting. She also noted that Aiken County schools still require masks to be worn inside.
“I do believe it’s time,” said Gregory, who voted to rescind the ordinance. “We have reached the end game.”
It seems to reason that waiting a few weeks would put Aiken in a better position as more people continue to get vaccinated. We must question the rush to rescind.
To be fair, at least Aiken enacted some restrictions. North Augusta, a municipality similar in size and population to Aiken, never did. Aiken County, with fewer resources and far more territory, didn’t either.
From the beginning, the mask ordinance was viewed as unenforceable. No one wanted Aiken’s finest spending their time handing out tickets, and they didn’t. Complaints about the mask ordinance were reportedly few in number.
The squeaky wheel, though, usually ends up getting the grease, and that was the case for the anti-maskers. They showed up Wednesday night and their voices were heard during the public comment portion of the meeting. Their concerns revolved around civil liberties and many questioned the effectiveness of ordinary face coverings in slowing the spread of the virus.
In comments emailed to city council, the anti-mask sentiment also outweighed those in favor of keeping the ordinance in effect.
Council member Gail Diggs, who is in favor of wearing masks, arranged for a doctor affiliated with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to speak at the beginning of the public comments. The doctor said the virus is still circulating in South Carolina and recommended that communities still maintain their masking practices.
The doctor’s pleas, though, fell on deaf ears. The audience derided some of her comments and used their allotted time to poke holes in her statements.
Council member Ed Woltz, with a second from Mayor Pro Tem Lessie Price, attempted to extend the mask rules by amending the proposed resolution to take effect June 1. But only Woltz, Price and Diggs were in favor.
Even though the masks aren’t a requirement in the city, businesses can still ask their customers to wear a mask.
“That’s their prerogative,” said Ed Girardeau, one of the four council members in favor of rescinding the ordinance. “It’s their business. Don’t push that, let’s all get along.”
He’s right, and let’s also be respectful of individuals who still want to wear a mask. That’s their right, too.
When coronavirus arrived in the Palmetto State in March 2020, few could have predicted that it would lead to nearly 500,000 confirmed cases across the state and nearly 8,500 deaths.
The good news is that reports of positive cases and deaths have dropped thanks to vaccination efforts. In South Carolina, nearly 43% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 33% are fully vaccinated. The impact of the virus is expected to slow significantly by the end of July, according to recent projections.
Council member Kay Brohl, who has consistently voted against requiring the masks, correctly pointed out that hospitalizations from the virus are significantly down across South Carolina.
The bad news? We’re still “not out of the woods yet, but we could be very close,” according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The health agency is still recommending that unvaccinated people follow basic precautions such as wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
“If we let our guard down too soon, we’ll be back to wearing masks or issuing mandates,” Diggs said.
Keeping Aiken’s mask ordinance in place a few more weeks through the Memorial Day weekend would have been preferable to allow for more vaccinations. Why the rush? But the unmasking has begun, and let’s hope our leaders made a wise decision.
Only time will tell.