Editorial: Litter in Aiken improving, but more must be done

There was plenty of good news in the most recent litter survey conducted by Keep Aiken County Beautiful.
The volunteers who surveyed the area this spring came up with a Litter Index score of 1.81, which comes out to “slightly littered” in the rating system. A score of 1 means minimal or no littering, 2 is slightly littered, 3 is littered and 4 is extremely littered.
The 2021 score continues a positive trend. The overall county score was 1.98 in 2019 and 1.92 in 2020.
But anyone who has driven around Aiken County, particularly in some of the rural areas or at busy intersections, might come up with a different interpretation.
Kandace Cave, coordinator of the Keep Aiken County Beautiful Program, said “we definitely have work to do.”
Keeping Aiken County’s roadways clean has long been a source of concern for community leaders, politicians and volunteers. Not only is roadside trash unsightly, but it can also cast the community in a negative light when it comes to economic development and recruitment.
Aiken County has been blessed with several Adopt-A-Highway groups that for decades have faithfully cleaned up roadways on a regular basis. Earlier this year, a new group – Clean Up Aiken! – was formed to combat the issue with a focus on changing the culture regarding litter.
Keep Aiken County Beautiful, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, was formed in 2019 and is run by the county government.
All of those groups are doing great work, but it hasn’t been enough. To help those efforts, Aiken County Council recently decided to allocate more money for the issue.
Aiken County approved funds in the 2021-22 fiscal year budget to hire a litter foreman, who will be in charge of a crew that will pick up roadside debris. There are additional funds to pay four people on a contract basis to work on the litter crew.
The county also put $20,000 into the budget that will provide cash rewards to citizens who report litterers. If the litterers are convicted, the tipsters will earn a reward.
The Litter Index survey is a small sample of 10 randomly selected roads in each of the eight Aiken County Council districts. Volunteers visually assessed the amount of litter on each road to come up with the overall score.
Of course, Aiken is one of the largest counties in the state and has thousands of roads. Litter Index scores ranged from 1.33 to 2.4 in the eight districts.
The coronavirus pandemic affected both cleanup efforts and the types of trash found alongside roads. This year’s survey found more items that are considered large, such as trash bags, mattresses and tires, along the county’s highways. There also was debris from fast food and personal protective equipment scattered on the roads.
“This has to stop,” Cave said. “Volunteers help remove much of our county’s roadside litter. The types of litter indexed this year were too heavy to ask volunteers to tackle and due to equipment and manpower, it will take the county longer to remove.”
Awareness of Aiken County’s litter problem has grown in recent years, and that’s a good thing. The bad news is that many individuals remain clueless when it comes to tossing trash out of their vehicle window or, even worse, illegally dumping household garbage and unwanted items along the highways.
We get that dealing with trash, in general, is problematic, not to mention costly and time consuming. Waiting in line at one of the county’s dump sites or dealing with changes in the collection schedule can be frustrating. But it doesn’t give us permission to litter our county’s beautiful landscape.
Here’s hoping that the combination of volunteer efforts and Aiken County’s efforts to enforce code violations will add up to an even lower Litter Index score in the years to come.