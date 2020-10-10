Editorial: Leaders should proceed cautiously with return to normal

Maybe we missed it, but we didn’t get the memo that South Carolina and its citizens have been marked safe from the coronavirus.
The number of South Carolinians who have been infected by the disease has surpassed 150,000 with more than 3,000 deaths statewide. Closer to home, Aiken County has had more than 4,000 people test positive and 75 have died. Nationally, and globally, the numbers are staggering.
Yet our leaders at the federal, state and local levels are still making decisions that cause us to scratch our heads.
President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus last week, and dozens of White House staffers also have been infected. The president’s actions – taking a brief leave from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and later downplaying the severity of the virus – made medical professionals cringe.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced recently that restaurants in the Palmetto State could go back to 100% occupancy levels. The use of face coverings is still required for customers and staff, but other measures like social distancing are no longer required but still encouraged.
Thankfully, a lot of local restaurants are using common sense. They aren’t rushing to go back to full capacity and are still practicing social distancing measures in their setups.
Last week, the Aiken County Board of Education went against the advice of its own Back-to-School Advisory Committee and voted to return to four-day classes for elementary schools beginning Monday. Middle and high schools will follow suit Oct. 26, and all levels will go to five-day classes beginning Nov. 4.
The hybrid approach seems to be working. The Aiken County Public School District has reported 91 COVID-19 cases among students and employees. According to the advisory committee, 1,014 students and employees have been quarantined so far this school year. Just over half were exposed outside of school.
The concerns over students falling behind without a return to full-time, in-person instruction is valid. But at what cost do we send them back?
We get the desire to return to normalcy. Many businesses, especially restaurants and their employees, are hurting because of the downturn that began in March. And we feel for parents who must juggle schedules to accommodate younger children who can’t be left alone when school is virtual.
Both decisions, to lift occupancy restrictions at restaurants and send Aiken County students back to four days of classes per week, seem rushed. Dining establishments reacted quickly back in the spring when the virus first hit, adding outdoor seating and even drive-thru service. A gradual increase in occupancy would seem to make more sense.
The school board decision was even more puzzling because it only gave district personnel less than a week – and just three business days – to make adjustments. No wonder roughly 100 teachers and students staged a protest Friday morning in front of Aiken High School.
The state’s top health agency, DHEC, recently updated its guidance for coronavirus and is encouraging diagnostic testing. DHEC is also recommending more COVID-19 testing for children, as they can still contract and transmit the disease but rarely experience symptoms compared to older adults. It also is strongly urging everyone to have a flu shot. "This year, this may be the most important flu shot of your life,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim DHEC Public Health Director.
Choosing to patronize a restaurant in person is an individual choice. Adults who make that decision do so fully knowing that they could be at greater risk for getting COVID-19.
But for thousands of school children in Aiken County, who aren’t enrolled in the virtual-only option for learning, there is no choice. School leaders have said that social distancing will be tough to maintain at all times, and students will essentially have to wear a face mask or covering throughout the day.
The truth is there has been no memo marking us safe from coronavirus. That’s because we aren’t out of the woods yet.