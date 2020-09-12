Editorial: Wearing a mask is a small price to pay

You may have thought this column was about COVID-19, but it’s actually about pumpkin pie. It is nearly impossible to eat pumpkin pie, deep fry turkeys and yell at the television as the Cowboys beat the Washington Football Team on Thanksgiving Day while wearing a mask.
Aiken City Council is asking residents for another 61 days of vigilant mask wearing to reduce the virus transmission in time to enjoy a somewhat traditional Thanksgiving.
Recent reports on coronavirus from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control are encouraging. What we’re doing is working.
The number of daily positive cases in South Carolina was under 350 for three consecutive days last week, and the percentage of people testing positive for the virus also was trending lower.
But we’re not out of the woods yet, and now is not the time to put away our masks. Public schools, as well as colleges and universities, are back in session. Football is joining other sports and activities and has started back up.
The Aiken County Board of Education voted Friday night to delay the start of five-day in-person instruction in elementary schools and special education classes until October at the earliest.
We were pleased to see the Aiken City Council extend its emergency ordinance requiring face coverings to be worn in restaurants and local businesses. At a special meeting Thursday night, City Council approved the measure by a 5-2 vote.
Originally passed in mid-July, the ordinance would have expired this week. But now it will be in effect until noon on Nov. 16, which means it will carry us through Election Day and the rescheduled Masters Tournament.
The special meeting drew dozens of visitors to council chambers, and more than 300 public comments were sent to city officials regarding the proposed extension.
Voting fell along the same lines as the July vote, with council members Ed Girardeau and Kay Brohl voting against the measure. Both have said they aren’t against masks per se, but don’t favor a mandate requiring them.
Council member Andrea Gregory turned out to be the deciding vote. During Thursday night’s meeting, she advocated at one point for letting the ordinance expire and revisiting it at a later time. But she changed her mind and voted to extend it.
Her vote was important because a two-thirds majority was necessary for the emergency ordinance to pass. Mayor Rick Osbon, who had the virus earlier this summer, and council members Lessie Price, Gail Diggs and Ed Woltz also voted in favor of the ordinance.
A small group that attended the meeting held signs that said “Unmask Aiken.” A few attendees didn’t even wear masks at the meeting, a clear violation of the city ordinance. Shame on them for flouting the law.
Aiken Department of Public Safety officers have handled roughly 50 calls concerning the mask ordinance. So far, no citations have been issued.
That’s a testament to most people using common sense and showing consideration for others and for the officers showing poise and the ability to deescalate potential confrontations.
More than 1 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina. DHEC has worked hard to provide opportunities for all South Carolinians, with more than 200 permanent testing sites and another 300 mobile testing events planned through mid-October. The tests are important because they identify individuals with the virus, even those who may not be showing symptoms, so they can isolate and not spread it to others.
We’ll say it again: Wearing a mask is a small price to pay. The guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus leading health authorities on the local and state and levels, bear repeating: wear a face covering, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing.
We’ve lost so much and so many people. Friends, loved ones, events, One Table, the Clemson-Carolina game and other traditions. Let’s sacrifice two more months in hopes of saving what’s left of the year.
Stay masked, Aiken.