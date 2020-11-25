Editorial: We still have a lot to be thankful for this year

Today we celebrate Thanksgiving, a national holiday set aside to give thanks for our many blessings.
It’s certain to be different for many of us. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, health experts have cautioned to be careful when we gather this week:
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended not traveling at all for the holiday.
Statewide, Gov. Henry McMaster said that South Carolinians should get “tested before turkey.”
Locally, Aiken City Council passed an ordinance requiring face coverings be worn in retail and commercial establishments within the city limits.
If you do gather, health experts recommend gathering outside or opening windows to allow fresh air if you remain indoors.
Many of our favorite Thanksgiving traditions won’t happen around Aiken today. The Blessing of the Hounds, a century-old tradition, won’t be open to the public when members of the Aiken Hounds gather for the traditional ceremony this morning in Hitchcock Woods.
Bloodies and Bagels, the gathering before the Blessing of the Hounds that benefits the Aiken Land Conservancy, has been called off for a year.
And One Table, the community Thanksgiving meal on Newberry Street in downtown Aiken, also has been canceled. Our Family Dinner Table, a free community dinner that will be served today at Generations Park, will be held in an area where social distancing can be easily achieved.
We also will be noticing changes to our traditions that we watch from afar, such as the Thanksgiving Day parade from New York which will be closed to spectators and have a much shorter route though it will still be broadcast on TV. Closer to home, the annual Clemson-South Carolina football game won’t be played for the first time since 1908. Thankfully, we’ll still have the traditional Turkey Day games from Detroit and Dallas to enjoy.
All of these “traditions” and “things” that we’re missing seem petty when you think about more than 85 Aiken County families who are grieving the passing of a loved one from this virus as well as the 250,000 other American families whose holidays are changed forever.
2020 will go down as one of the worst years in modern history with our lives and routines upended by COVID-19. Throw in the social justice protests and it’s right up there with the terror attacks of 2001, the civil unrest of 1968 and the entry into World War II in 1941. From each of those years, though, our country rose to meet the challenge ahead of us.
Even in a year with a pandemic and social unrest, we still have much to be thankful for:
We are thankful for the front-line workers (doctors, nurses and medical personnel) who have persevered through this health crisis.
We are thankful for school teachers, who had to adapt to distance learning and the challenges it presented.
We are thankful for the continuity of government services in our community without much disruption.
We are thankful to churches and clergy members who tend to those in need.
We are thankful to the nonprofits and agencies who serve those who are less fortunate and need help with food, shelter and clothing.
Mostly, though, we are thankful for all of the people in Aiken County who have stepped up and met the challenges of 2020 head on.
Even in this year unlike any other, we’ll still observe Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and the holiday shopping season, even if they are unlike any others that we’ve enjoyed in the past. It should make us more thankful for 2021 and being smart now can ensure that we don’t have a repeat of 2020.
Hopefully we will soon be thankful for every family member, friend, handshake, hug and holiday where we are asked to gather ‘round and celebrate distances of less than six feet.
Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving Day.