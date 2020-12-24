Editorial: The true meaning of Christmas endures

Today we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. As we gather around Christmas trees and dinner tables, it’s a good time to count our blessings and remember what is truly important.
To say this year has been different is an understatement. The coronavirus pandemic rocked our world in March, and many events and traditions were put on hold in order to keep our citizens safe. Thousands have tested positive, and more than 100 people have died, from COVID-19 in Aiken County.
The virus didn’t stop Aiken from celebrating the holiday season. Our county is a magical place year-round, but it really shines at Christmas with an array of events that fill young and old alike with the holiday spirit. Thankfully, many of those events were able to carry on even if masks and social distancing were involved.
Christmas in Hopelands was held for the 29th consecutive year, and it will continue for two more nights this weekend.
Holidice, the event that brought ice skating on a synthetic surface to Aiken last year, returned and will keep going through Jan. 16.
Santa Claus was everywhere around Aiken County, making stops at various parades and posing for pictures with children of all ages at events.
Many of our traditions carried on, and our community’s generosity will bless multitudes, even if families had to make some adjustments.
It’s easy to get irritable about the changes to annual holiday festivities that looked different this year but, in our opinion, the meaning of Christmas is one constant that remains unchanged.
The popular animated special, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” almost wasn’t available for the masses. The streaming service AppleTV earned the rights earlier this year, and there was a feeling of “good grief” when it wasn’t originally scheduled for traditional TV. Fortunately, AppleTV struck a deal to allow PBS to air the beloved special earlier this month.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” is well over 50 years old, but its message is still timeless. After being ridiculed by the Peanuts gang for his choice of a scrawny Christmas tree, Charlie Brown wonders about the true meaning of Christmas.
“Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?” he asks.
“Sure, Charlie Brown, I can tell you what Christmas is all about,” his pal Linus replies.
Linus then walks to the middle of the stage and recites the passage from Luke, Chapter 2, verses 8-14.
The Bible verse announces the birth of the Lord and ends with “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”
Linus then tells his friend: “That’s what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown.”
Merry Christmas!