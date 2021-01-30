Editorial: Some light in the pandemic darkness

Amid all the gloom and doom to start the new year – and there has been plenty – there are some signs of good things happening around Aiken County.
The coronavirus pandemic that started in early 2020 has changed so much of our daily lives, but it hasn’t stopped this community from caring. People are supporting charitable organizations through monetary donations and volunteer work. Businesses are helping raise funds for nonprofit groups.
One example: Floyd & Green Jewelers holds a Night of Giving Back event each year, and last week the local business dispersed the proceeds – over $22,000 – to more than 30 organizations. During the event, shoppers are allowed to pick a charity of their choice, and it receives 10% of the sale.
Every little bit helps, United Way of Aiken County President Sharon Rodgers said.
“It has been a very difficult year,” said Rodgers, whose organization received a check from Floyd & Green. “The pandemic definitely has presented a challenge for the nonprofit community, both in the delivery of services and in fundraising.”
A recent study shows that charitable giving has not slowed down during the pandemic. In fact, the opposite has happened.
According to TOP Data and Kindest, a fundraising platform, Americans donated $608 on average to charity in 2020. That’s a 25% increase from the year before, and the survey suggests that most people plan to donate even more in 2021.
According to the data, South Carolina was in the middle of the pack with an average donation of $622. Utah led the way with $2,808, while Rhode Island was 50th with $195.
There are plenty of ways to help others without giving money. One local youth, Noah Cato, helped organize a coat drive for the less fortunate in December.
In lieu of getting presents for his 12th birthday or Christmas, Noah asked his parents to help with the effort. Hundreds of coats and jackets were donated before Christmas and distributed to Aiken County public schools.
The pandemic has also made it difficult for many people who have lost their jobs to pay their bills. And while anti-eviction rules have been extended, they still need help. Some residents of Woodside have joined forces with Area Churches Together Serving to establish an initiative called Woodside Rent Assistance Program.
And let’s not forget about all of the meals and food that gets distributed to those in need. Many organizations throughout the county serve that area.
We could go on, but you get the picture. As Lt. Randy Tiller of the Salvation Army of Aiken said after getting a check from the Night of Giving Back, “This is a blessing.”
Aiken County is blessed in so many ways, but none greater than its people. Thanks to their contributions, of both time and money, many people are getting the assistance they need.