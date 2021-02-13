Editorial: Much-needed job generation comes to Edgefield County

It’s no secret that COVID-19 has taken quite a toll on the economy. More than 10 million jobs have been lost in the United States alone since the pandemic began in March of last year.
Nationwide, nearly 800,000 Americans are seeking unemployment assistance, according to the latest figures.
Those numbers are depressing, but our area received some good news Wednesday with the announcement that Generac Power Systems is coming to Edgefield County. The company, which produces backup power generation products, will create 450 new jobs.
It’s been a while since the Aiken County area has seen an announcement of this magnitude.
“Generac’s selection of Edgefield County is one of the biggest economic development initiatives to come our way in years and is truly exciting news,” Edgefield County Council Chairman Scott Cooper said.
Generac’s manufacturing, assembly and distribution center will be located in an existing facility in Trenton that will be upgraded.
The company began in 1959 as a producer of affordable backup generators and has grown through the decades into a company that offers many options for power and energy solutions. The Edgefield location also will serve as a distribution center for customers throughout the Southeast.
Generac expects the new facility to be up and running later this year. That’s good news any time, and especially during a pandemic. According to one report, thanks to government aid, the U.S. expects to add more than 500,000 jobs per month this year. So far we are off to a slow start, with fewer than 50,000 jobs added in January, and the forecast is dependent on slowing the virus down.
It was a good week for Will Williams, president and CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda counties. In addition to the Generac news, he was recently listed among the top Economic Developers in North Augusta.
“A job is the greatest change agent in the world,” said Williams, who has noted before that every manufacturing job creates two more jobs in an ancillary business.
There have been notable expansions of area industries during his tenure, including those at Autoneum, Kimberly-Clark and Owens-Corning. Now he can add Generac to the list of EDP’s success stories.
Recruiting businesses and industries is often referred to as the “long game.” It takes much work and behind-the-scenes maneuvering to land these companies, and sometimes the process goes on for years. For every home run like Bridgestone or Generac, there are dozens of strikeouts.
Aiken County has plenty going for it with multiple industrial parks and easy access to major transportation routes. Let’s hope that the Economic Development Partnership can build on the Generac announcement and generate even more jobs for the area.