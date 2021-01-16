Editorial: Masters patrons could bring needed boost to economy

It’s almost a daily occurrence that a popular local event gets canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In the first two weeks of this year alone, we’ve heard about the cancellation of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase, Aiken Horse Show and Aiken’s Bacon and Brews festival. All of those popular events will be missed, and we look forward to their return.
There was a burst of good news – an early azalea bloom, if you will – last week. The Masters Tournament announced it would allow a limited number of patrons to attend the annual golf tournament.
The Masters doesn’t release attendance figures, but even if a couple of thousand patrons are allowed to attend that should bode well for Aiken County. Golf courses, restaurants, hotels and small businesses on this side of the Savannah River benefit greatly when people come to the area.
J. David Jameson, president and CEO of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, said following the announcement there was an “uptick” in reservations and inquiries at Aiken hotels.
“I think the Masters announcement gave hoteliers and food and beverage operators optimism, some hope,” Jameson told the Aiken Standard.
In addition, Masters officials also announced the return of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. Both of those events, designed to grow the game and encourage women and children to take up golf, were scrapped last year because of the pandemic. The Masters itself was postponed until November, when it was played without patrons.
A limited number of patrons also will be allowed to attend the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. Ticket holders for all of the events will be notified by Monday as to their status.
Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National and the Masters, emphasized that safety would be the top priority. In November, the club members, officials, players, caddies and others allowed on the grounds were tested for COVID-19.
“As with the November Masters, we will implement practices and policies that will protect the health and safety of everyone in attendance,” Ridley said in a statement. “Nothing is, or will be, more important than the well-being of all involved.”
We have full confidence that if anyone can handle coronavirus protocols the right way, it’s Augusta National and the Masters. The club and tournament are known for being efficient and sparing no expense to do the right thing.
Even with some revenue expected from this year’s Masters, many local businesses are still suffering as the pandemic has changed our way of life in ways few could have imagined.
Jameson is cautiously optimistic about the local economy and has seen many positive signs, including people staying put and sinking money into area restaurants; people relocating to Aiken because they can work remotely; and a robust residential real estate market.
“There’s been a number of unexpected consequences,” Jameson said. “It feels like there is a path forward to get to the end of this.”
We certainly hope so. Having patrons at the Masters won’t totally cure the local economy, but it will be a welcome boost as golf fans arrive in our area along with spring blooms and the hopeful return of this tradition and many others.