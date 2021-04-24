Editorial: Local businesses, figures lead community through pandemic

The Aiken Chamber of Commerce’s 103rd annual gala featured a little bit of everything Friday night.
There was music. There was food and drink. And, most importantly, there were people.
The annual awards banquet was pushed back a couple of months from its normal winter date, but the wait was worth it. The in-person event was held at the Etherredge Center, and the theme of “pivot” paid homage to the challenges that 2020 presented.
It was no small feat what Aiken businesses and leaders accomplished last year despite a global pandemic, and the awards for businesses of the year reflected that.
Family Pharmacy earned the Small Business of Year award for all that it did when COVID-19 struck. It began by stepping up to make hand sanitizer to give to public safety and other essential personnel in the early stages of the pandemic. The pharmacy run by Jay Watts, his family and staff also earned vaccine administration certificates and to date has administered more than 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines to anyone eligible.
COVID-19 also took a financial toll, and Security Federal Bank went to work immediately to provide financial help for the business community. The winner of the Large Business of the Year honor was “determined” to make sure Aiken’s business community would have the resources it needed.
Security Federal helped establish a $1 million revolving loan fund that helped nearly 50 Aiken business owners, and it also helped navigate the Paycheck Protection Loans program through the CARES Act. By the end of 2020, the bank had assisted 1,450 customers and provided millions of dollars in funding.
The top individual honors went to people who are most deserving.
The Woman of the Year, Dr. Sandra Jordan, was described as “an influencer, a mover and a shaker.” The USC Aiken chancellor, who will retire this summer, was a driving force in bringing the DreamPort cybersecurity complex and the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative to Aiken.
Those two projects, in the works for years, were described as having the “potential to ignite an innovative ecosystem in the area.”
The Man of the Year, Rep. Bill Clyburn, was recognized for his decades of public service and for touching the lives “of people young and old.”
Clyburn first came to Aiken as a football coach at Schofield High School when Aiken County schools were still segregated. He rose in the local school system to become principal at Aiken Elementary and later Aiken High.
He was the first African American elected to Aiken City Council, and he later served on Aiken County Council. He was elected to the S.C. House of Representatives in 1994 and today the Aiken Democrat is on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee.
The Chamber of Commerce depends on the work of many people to be successful, and its ambassador program helps serve as a liaison to members and assists them in many ways.
The Ambassador of the Year, Kristi Carney, is known as the “Ribbon Cutting Queen.” The Realtor at Coldwell Banker Realty “hit the ground running and never looked back.”
Ryan Reynolds, Chamber of Commerce chairman for 2021, also introduced a neat initiative that should help stimulate Aiken’s economy. The avid Clemson fan built on the tradition that supporters of the Tigers put into action when their team goes to a bowl game: They bring $2 bills stamped with Tiger paws and circulate them.
As guests filed out of the Etherredge Center and onto the lawn for heavy appetizers and sunset cocktails, each person received an envelope with five $2 bills that were stamped “Aiken Chamber Means Business.”
Reynolds told the audience to spend the bills locally, and “make 2021 a great year for business in Aiken.”
Congratulations to all of Friday night’s winners. Thanks to the Aiken Chamber of Commerce and its members, 2021 is off to a rousing start.