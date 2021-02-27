Editorial: History, even the painful parts, shouldn't be forgotten

History should never be forgotten, no matter how painful it might be.
It also shouldn’t be swept under the rug or whitewashed.
On today’s front page, we explore a horrible stain on Aiken County’s past. The Lowman Lynching, as the case came to be known, occurred nearly a century ago. Three Black people were taken by mob, angry that Aiken County Sheriff Henry Howard had been killed in a raid, and were shot to death on the outskirts of Aiken.
No one was ever charged for the deaths of the three Lowman family members. But the Lowmans were all charged with the death of the sheriff and were in the Aiken jail when the lynching occurred.
You’d be hard pressed to find accounts of the Lowman Lynching outside of looking through newspaper archives. There are no historical markers that remember the victims, or an exhibit on the tragic events at the Aiken County Historical Museum. Eugene White, president of the Aiken County Chapter of the NAACP, said it wasn’t taught in the history classes he took while attending Aiken County public schools.
The events of the past year are a painful reminder why stories like the Lowman Lynching shouldn’t be forgotten. The one-year anniversary of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery was observed recently. Arbery, a Black man, bled to death in the streets after three white men pursued him after seeing him jogging in a neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia. Arbery was killed by blasts from a shotgun.
Much like the Lowman case, the men who killed Arbery didn’t even face charges from the first prosecutor on the case. Only after a video of the crime surfaced did were they charged.
According to data, more than 4,000 African Americans were lynched in the United States between 1822 and 1950. Aiken County accounted for 13 of South Carolina’s 189 documented lynchings. But memorials and plaques that recall those horrific events are few and far between.
Sheriff Howard, whose death sparked the Lowman Lynching, is remembered with a plaque in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame.
That’s reminiscent of the Meriwether Monument in North Augusta, which pays tribute to the lone white man who was killed in the Hamburg Massacre. Seven Black men also were killed in the 1876 incident, but their names are not included on the monument or anywhere in Calhoun Park where the monument is located.
Black and white leaders from Aiken County agree that the Lowman Lynching needs to be recognized in some form. It’s encouraging to hear that the Aiken County Historical Museum intends to create exhibits that represent some of the area’s forgotten history.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon is also on board and agrees that it is necessary to remember all of the city’s history, both good and bad.
Black History Month is concluding but we believe Black history is our history. It’s important to tell stories of events like the Lowman Lynching and inform our residents of Aiken County’s past. As local historian Wayne O’Bryant said, “These stories need to be told.”
A permanent historical marker – one erected in a prominent place and one that tells the complete story of the Lowman Lynching – would be even better.