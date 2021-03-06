Editorial: Help is on the way for S.C. educators

As we approach the one-year anniversary of the pandemic reaching our area, coronavirus-related news is coming at us in rapid fashion. Much of it has been good of late.
The race to get more vaccines into the arms of Americans continues to be a top priority for President Biden and his administration. He announced that there should be enough supply to vaccinate all adults in the U.S. by the end of May.
Even two pharmaceutical rivals are working together to expedite the vaccine. Merck is assisting Johnson & Johnson with the production of its one-shot vaccine.
Not all of the news has been positive though. For some reason, leaders in some states and cities – most notably Texas – have decided it’s OK to relax mask mandates. That goes against the advice of medical experts, who are still recommending that we wear a mask and practice social distancing.
South Carolina never had a statewide mask mandate, but several municipalities – including Aiken – enacted ordinances requiring them to be worn. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster also scrapped the mandates requiring bars to cut off alcohol sales at 11 p.m. and the requirement for prior approval on large gatherings.
We are not out of the woods yet – South Carolina is still listed as being in an active outbreak by the data-tracking website CovidActNow.com – but the increased availability of vaccines should help.
Closer to home, the Aiken County Public School District returned to five days of in-class instruction last week. McMaster also announced the state’s plan to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to phase 1b beginning March 8.
That group now includes school staff, and the local school district announced that it was partnering with Rural Health Services to offer vaccine appointments throughout March. That’s great news for Aiken County schools.
The battle to get students back in the classroom while eligible Americans lined up for vaccinations has been playing out the past couple of months. The subplot to that drama was that many teachers did not fall into the first wave of those getting the vaccine.
State Sen. Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, has been particularly vocal about getting students back in classrooms and teachers vaccinated. He’s the majority leader of the Senate and a potential gubernatorial candidate, against McMaster, in 2022.
Massey has been a strong advocate for the return to in-person instruction. The governor, meanwhile, was hesitant to put teachers ahead of the state’s senior population for vaccinations.
“Nearly 1/2 of SC schools are not offering 5-day, in-person instruction,” Massey wrote last month on Twitter. “If we don't offer the vaccine to teachers now, the children in those schools will be the ones who suffer. And too many of them will not recover.”
South Carolina’s challenge to educate students is well documented, and the coronavirus has done our children no favors. In addition to the lack of face-to-face instruction, the lack of broadband access in rural areas has been another hurdle.
It might be several years before we know the full effects of the pandemic on our educational system. But getting teachers vaccinated, and students safely back in the classroom, seem to be worthy goals.
It’s better late than never.