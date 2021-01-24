Editorial: Hank Aaron did it the right way

If baseball had a Mount Rushmore for its greatest players, Hank Aaron would surely be on it.
By almost any measurable statistic, Aaron was among the best to ever play the game. The slugger, who died last week at age 86, ranked at the top or near it in hits, runs scored and runs batted in. He was best known for his prowess at hitting home runs – his nickname was the Hammer – but he was a five-tool player who could do it all: hit, hit for power, run, field and throw.
Born in Mobile, Alabama, Henry Louis Aaron was called up to the big leagues by the Milwaukee Braves in 1954. Just a few years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in baseball, Black players like Aaron and Willie Mays quickly made their mark on the national pastime.
Aaron was a smooth right fielder who had a powerful arm, and he went about his business in a quiet, professional manner. In an era when New York’s three Major League Baseball teams boasted Mays, Mickey Mantle and Duke Snider as celebrated center fielders, Aaron quietly produced consistent numbers season after season. He annually ranked near the top in baseball’s Triple Crown categories: batting average, home runs and runs batted in.
By the time the Braves relocated to Atlanta in the mid-1960s, Aaron was well on his way to one of baseball’s hallowed records: Babe Ruth’s mark of 714 career home runs.
By the end of the 1973 season, Aaron had closed in on the Babe’s mark and was certain to break it the following season. That didn’t sit well with certain people, who didn’t want a Black man to beat a white icon’s record, and Aaron had to endure death threats, racist taunts and hate mail.
On the night of April 8, 1974, in Atlanta, Aaron cemented his place among the all-time greats when he drove a pitch from Al Downing over the left-center field wall. It was his 715th home run, and it was a moment celebrated around the globe.
Legendary announcer Vin Scully, who was calling the game for the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers, called it a “marvelous moment.” And then he put the historical moment into context.
"A Black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South for breaking a record of an all-time baseball idol,” Scully said. “And it is a great moment for all of us, and particularly for Henry Aaron, who was met at home plate, not only by every member of the Braves, but by his father and mother.”
Aaron retired two seasons later, with 755 career home runs, and was regarded as the game’s all-time slugger for years to come. But that changed in the late 1990s as baseball endured a period where sluggers used performance-enhancing drugs to inflate their statistics. The game, marred by the strike season of 1994, embraced the fan-pleasing home run hitters and was slow to crack down.
That allowed Barry Bonds to make a run at Aaron’s all-time home run record, and the San Francisco slugger surpassed Aaron in 2007. He finished his career with 762 home runs and an asterisk in the minds of many baseball fans.
But Aaron, true to his upbringing and humble nature, was gracious. “I just tried to play the game the way it was supposed to be played,” Aaron often said.
In retirement, Aaron was still one of the game’s most visible ambassadors and became a voice for civil rights. He was a near-unanimous selection to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982, and in 2002 he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In giving Aaron the nation’s highest civilian honor, President George W. Bush lauded him for overcoming “poverty and racism to become one of the most accomplished baseball players of all-time.”
We lost seven Hall of Famers in 2020 – Al Kaline, Tom Seaver, Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Whitey Ford, Joe Morgan and Phil Niekro – and 2021 is off to a rough start with the deaths of Tommy Lasorda, Don Sutton and Aaron.
Two facts stick out about Aaron’s career: If you take away his 755 home runs, he still has more than 3,000 career hits. And he never hit more than 47 home runs in a single season, which means he was a model of consistency for two decades.
Until someone comes along and does it the right way – like Aaron did – he will remain the true home run champion.
Rest in peace, Hammerin’ Hank.