Editorial: Government has failed in vaccine rollout

The numbers paint a staggering picture of just how big a mess the coronavirus pandemic has become.
More than 400,000 Americans have died from the virus, including nearly 5,800 in South Carolina and 138 in Aiken County.
There are about 425,000 doses of the vaccine in South Carolina, but only 212,000 have been administered so far. That’s less than half, but sadly it’s about the average reported for the United States as a whole.
Of South Carolina’s 11,362 inpatient hospital beds, 9,470 are occupied as of Friday. Not all are COVID-19 patients, but nearly 25% (2,293) are.
We could go on, but you get the picture. All the numbers add up to one thing: a colossal failure, both at the national and state levels, to get this virus under control.
The frustration reached a crescendo this month as people scrambled to make vaccination appointments. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster opened up vaccinations to everyone in the state age 70 or over, but supply couldn’t meet demand. Many people had difficulties navigating the clunky signup system. Some were successful in getting the first dose only to find out that there were issues with getting the second shot.
McMaster paid a brief visit to Aiken on Thursday and was effusive in his praise of how Aiken Regional Medical Centers has distributed its allotment. To date, the hospital has administered 97% of the doses made available. But they need more.
On Thursday night, state Senators Nikki Setzler and Stephen Goldfinch wrote a letter asking McMaster to appoint retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bob Livingston to head the logistics for vaccine distribution in South Carolina.
“We have no time to waste, and we need a leader with proven experience,” Setzler tweeted. “General Livingston is the man for the job.”
Setzler is right; we need all hands on deck to get the vaccine distributed. South Carolina ranks among the worst when it comes to getting its population inoculated.
Aiken City Council was slow to enact a face mask ordinance last year, but finally did so in the summer. It subsequently renewed that ordinance and then passed a mandate that didn’t need to be renewed every two months.
On Thursday night, city council unanimously – and wisely – passed an ordinance to move all meetings involving the city’s councils, commissions and boards to online platforms. The meetings can still be viewed on livestream, and public commenting will be available.
At the federal level, our government didn’t order enough vaccine to begin with. Then, when states began to mobilize for vaccination, the supply wasn’t there.
One of President Joe Biden’s first acts after being sworn in Wednesday was to sign 10 executive orders regarding the pandemic. One was to broaden the Defense Production Act to expand vaccine production, and another was a mandate for masks when people travel on planes, ships, trains, buses and public transportation.
Biden’s goal is to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days in office.
“We’ll move heaven and earth to get more people vaccinated for free,” Biden said.
The one thing we’ve learned about COVID-19 is that it doesn’t fight fair. Some people who test positive for it experience mild symptoms; for others, it is deadly.
The slow vaccine rollout is beyond frustrating; it’s killing us. The highest levels of government, with a year to wield equipment and manpower to plan inoculations against this virus, have utterly failed in this mission. More Americans have died from COVID-19 than were killed in World War II.
The numbers don’t lie.