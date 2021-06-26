Editorial: Dr. Sandra Jordan leaves an indelible legacy at USC Aiken

If the true measure of success is accolades, awards and achievements, then Dr. Sandra Jordan’s tenure as chancellor at USC Aiken was nothing short of spectacular.
During her nine years at USC Aiken, the university received more than 80 such honors. The school also was perennially ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for public regional universities in the South.
Jordan officially retires this week and Dr. Daniel Heimmermann will take over as chancellor July 1.
But Jordan, who was the first woman to lead USC Aiken, was so much more than the accolades, awards and achievements.
She was a strategic thinker. She was an innovator. And she had vision.
When Jordan took over the reins in the summer of 2012, the nation was still feeling the effects of the Great Recession. She put into action two strategic plans that served as a blueprint for the university and updated its mission and vision statements.
She bolstered the university’s financial position by increasing state appropriations, as well as donor and endowment assets. Enrollment increased under Jordan while tuition remained among the lowest in the state.
As an innovator, Jordan recognized the need to reach nontraditional students and expanded the university’s online degree programs. She partnered with the Aiken County Public School District to create the Aiken Scholars Academy, bringing high school students to the campus.
Looking at the area’s workforce needs, the university matched new degree programs with employers and created new programs in health care, engineering and cybersecurity, among others.
During her tenure, two dozen undergraduate and graduate programs were created or redesigned.
Jordan also dared to dream big, and two partnerships that were created during her leadership should pay huge dividends in the future.
The Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative, in partnership with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and the Savannah River National Laboratory, will be located on the school’s campus. The facility will foster interaction between private industry, higher education and government to create and implement new technology.
DreamPort, in partnership with the S.C. National Guard, will be a cybersecurity complex and will help make South Carolina a leader in fighting cybercrime. The facility is planned for USC Aiken’s campus, according to a memorandum of understanding signed earlier this year.
Jordan also put a focus on veterans and military students during her tenure by creating an Office of Veteran and Military Student Success.
The university’s athletic programs continued to shine with multiple NCAA tournament invitations across many sports. With her support, The First Tee of Aiken will be relocating to USC Aiken and will have a nine-hole layout and practice facilities.
We could go on about Jordan’s accomplishments, but you get the picture.
When Jordan announced her retirement last fall, then-USC President Bob Caslen said the next USC Aiken chancellor “will have big shoes to fill.”
We couldn’t agree more, and we wish Heimmermann the best of luck in leading USC Aiken going forward.
We also wish Jordan well as she enters the next phase of her life. After accomplishing so much at USC Aiken, and throughout her career, she’s earned some well-deserved time off and plans to pursue some projects she’s passionate about.
We are confident that she’ll be successful and continue to make a difference.