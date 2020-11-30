Editorial: Deadly shootings rock Aiken community

Senseless and tragic.

Those are just two of the adjectives that come to mind when trying to explain the violence that happened here over the Thanksgiving weekend. Our community was rocked by three shooting deaths – all within a 48-hour span – that has left local law enforcement and leaders searching for answers.

Thanksgiving is supposed to be a time when families and communities come together to celebrate their blessings. This year was already different because of the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions that kept some families apart.

The victims were Craig Youmans, 30, of North Augusta; Henrietta Creech, 77, of Barnwell County; and TyQuan Graham, 34, of Aiken. Their families and loved ones also will suffer because of these senseless and tragic acts.

Early Saturday morning, our peaceful holiday weekend came to an end. A targeted attack by gunmen in a SUV at Seventh Lounge, on the east side of Aiken, left Youmans dead and more than a dozen people injured. Initial reports indicated that 14 people had been shot, which would make it one of the most violent incidents in Aiken County history. A day later, authorities said that up to 18 people had been injured but not all had gunshot wounds.

Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said Monday that he thinks the nightclub shooting was gang-related and payback for a previous incident.

Also Saturday morning, a couple of hours after the Aiken incident, Creech was killed in her residence along Highway 278 when an SUV sped by her house and “opened fire.” Police are still investigating to see if the Aiken and Barnwell shootings are related.

The weekend ended on a sour note when Graham was pronounced dead after a shooting at the Palmetto Crossing apartment complex off Whiskey Road in Aiken. That shooting could be related to the one at the Seventh Lounge, police confirmed Monday.

Several people took to social media Saturday to mark themselves “safe” after the Seventh Lounge incident. This is supposed to happen in other places, not Aiken. Places and schools like Columbine, Sandy Hook and Parkland that are now forever linked to gun violence.

There is no widely accepted definition for a mass shooting. The number of victims and/or persons killed fluctuate depending on the source. But, using four or more people shot in a single location at roughly the same time, there have been hundreds of incidents that fit that criteria this year alone. It’s sad that Aiken is now on a Wikipedia list that tracks such crimes.

Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon called the Seventh Lounge shooting a “tragedy.”

“This isn’t a policing problem, this is a heart problem,” Osbon said.

We agree. Less than two months ago, a 12-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Crosland Park neighborhood in Aiken. Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Edward F. McKenzie Jr.

Sheriff Hunt and Aiken Department of Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco each reiterated Monday that Aiken is a safe place. Citizens can help make the community safer by letting authorities know if they have any information about these crimes by calling the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811 or public safety at 803-642-7740.

Federal and state authorities are helping the local agencies. An arrest has already been made in the Barnwell County case.

"I feel, as a team, we will get this solved and some arrests made,” Sheriff Hunt said Monday.

Earlier this year, on a weekday morning in June, violence rang out across Aiken with three shooting incidents that left two young men dead. Community members gathered in the parking lot of a Northside business to express their feelings.

“We’re killing each other,” one attendee said back in June, “faster than COVID-19.”

Sadly, that rings true nearly six months later. Senseless and tragic, indeed.