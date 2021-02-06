Editorial: Cyber possibilities are endless in Aiken County

It’s an exciting time for Aiken County and its future involvement in the cybersecurity industry.
A pair of announcements in recent days bodes well for our area to be a big player in this arena for decades to come.
First, USC Aiken and the S.C. National Guard jointly announced Feb. 1 that construction of the DreamPort is expected to begin in 2024. The high-end facility, which will promote education and research as well as fight against cyber threats, will be located on USC Aiken’s campus.
That was followed by the news that South Carolina, led by the University of South Carolina and Gov. Henry McMaster, will conduct a review of the state’s cyber capabilities and climate.
“It is a new frontier for technology, for innovation, for imagination,” McMaster said during a news conference at the Statehouse.
Cyber threats don’t just apply to military and national defense strategies. Cybersecurity is defined as protection against the criminal or unauthorized use of electronic data. We all know how it feels when our personal information has been compromised; imagine the problems that could occur at the state or national levels.
The big picture in cyber that our state leaders are looking to capitalize on stems, in part, from the Army’s decision to relocate its Cyber Center of Excellence to Fort Gordon in nearby Augusta. Related businesses have already launched in our neighbor just across the Savannah River.
Aiken County leaders have long talked about a “cyber corridor” that will connect the Cyber Center with opportunities in our area. Their actions have positioned our area to capitalize on the moment.
“That hub of industry is exciting, particularly as it attracts business and business opportunities all the way around, on both sides of the river,” USC President Robert Caslen said.
Two of the state’s key pieces, DreamPort cybersecurity complex and the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative, will be located at USC Aiken.
The DreamPort will be home to the S.C. National Guard’s 125th Cyber Battalion and will help “identify and mitigate” cyber threats, local officials have said. The Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative will supplement initiatives at DreamPort and Savannah River Site, as well as attract high-tech investments to the region.
Throw in opportunities at the Savannah River National Laboratory, and the area’s cyber future looks bright. The site as a whole has already been identified as a “major national cybersecurity hub” by the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology.
“We’re really on the edge of something that is just fantastic and probably couldn’t have been dreamed of 10 years ago,” McMaster said.
Indeed, we are. The potential for a “cyber ecosystem” in Aiken County is becoming a reality, and the possibilities appear to be endless.