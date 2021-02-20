Editorial: Cultural change needed to combat litter problem

It’s no secret that Aiken County has a litter problem.
If you drive along most any major thoroughfare, you will see trash on the roadside. It’s particularly bad in rural areas, many stretches along the S.C. Highway 118 bypass and major roads leading into the city.
Keeping our community clean is important. Beyond just the optics, the economic and environmental impact of littering is consequential. As we see major industry selecting growth sites and considering bringing a workforce to the area, the quality of place and concern for the natural beauty of our home is an indicator of whether the citizenry cares about the future. Reciprocally, our behavior signals expectations to businesses on how they should conduct their affairs in Aiken County.
A local group recently formed to tackle the litter problem, and its first meeting last week drew more than 50 people in person and online. In a little over a week, the group has already attracted more than 300 people to its Facebook group.
Clean Up Aiken! was started by Marianne Yost after she saw someone litter on her property in a rural area of the county. The group is focusing on what it calls the three Cs: clean up, changing the culture and county commitment.
That’s a great start for a grass-roots campaign. Most of the time, people would rather complain about an issue than do something about it. Yost is effectively backing up her words with action.
The county already has an existing program called Keep Aiken County Beautiful, and its mission statement is to “to increase public action and awareness of litter prevention, waste reduction, and beautification of Aiken County.”
Keep Aiken County Beautiful accomplished a lot in 2020: eight litter pickups with 117 volunteers collecting 4,570 pounds of litter; a giveaway that distributed nearly 500 tarps for covering loads; and multiple community outreach efforts.
There also are numerous groups throughout the area that clean up the area on a regular basis, including many affiliated with the Adopt-A-Highway program. In a recent news release, there are more than 50 roads in Aiken County that need to be adopted and cleaned up regularly.
In 2020, local Adopt-A-Highway groups cleaned more than 200 miles of roads and collected 1,755 bags of litter. Even during the pandemic, picking up trash alongside the road was something that could be done responsibly.
Even with all those volunteers and coordinated efforts, Aiken County still has a problem. That’s why the biggest challenge will be in changing the culture.
For some reason, some folks think it’s OK to toss bottles, cans, wrappers and assorted items out of their cars. Some don’t take the trouble to properly secure their loads when hauling garbage to one of the county’s many drop-off sites. And others don’t want to pay for garbage pickup, so they conveniently dump their trash elsewhere.
At a county budget retreat Friday, the litter issue and possible solutions were discussed. But Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker acknowledged that it would just be a “Band-aid” and wouldn’t totally solve the problem.
Yost, founder of Clean Up Aiken!, knows it will be a long-term effort.
"We have to change the view of what the beauty and the land means to the residents and the people that live here," she said.
Keep Aiken County Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, which is “dedicated to preserving the environment by empowering individuals to take greater responsibility” in their communities.
The key word is individual. It is going to take everyone, whether it is through volunteerism or community outreach, to change the culture and make a difference.