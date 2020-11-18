Editorial: Council misses mark on masks, leaves city exposed

There are some decisions that should be so easy to make that they are considered no-brainers.
Such as tonight, when Aiken City Council meets to consider a new ordinance that requires customers to wear face coverings inside food and retail establishments. City leaders approved the first reading last week, and tonight’s second reading, if approved, will enact the new ordinance.
The emergency ordinance, first enacted in July and renewed in September, required people to wear face masks when visiting businesses, restaurants and facilities open to the public inside the city limits. That measure expired Nov. 16 at noon, and Aiken was left uncovered for several days.
Frankly, we’re disappointed that City Council failed to enact this new ordinance before the last emergency measure ran out. The novel coronavirus pandemic, the very reason for the ordinance, has not slowed down. Even if the council does the right thing and passes a new ordinance, there’s just no excuse for the gap in time. It caused confusion and uncertainty in a time when protecting our neighbors should be the only concern.
Leadership starts at the top and, at this time, City Council needs to set the example of unity behind this message. Instead, the council has a split vote on wearing masks which sends a message of uncertainty with a divisive tone. Not exactly the model that’s needed right now. On the heels of a national election where some treated this deadly disease as folly, politicizing the issue locally is not needed. There are lives on the line.
Data suggests that the number of COVID-19 cases are rising and could get much worse with the upcoming holiday season. Last week alone, more than 1 million new cases were reported in the United States. The news on a coronavirus vaccine is encouraging, but it could be months before the shots are available to the general public. Frontline health workers and those with serious health conditions will be first in line.
In Aiken County, we’ve had more than 5,000 of our friends and neighbors test positive since health authorities began tracking data in the spring. Statewide, the number of our fellow residents with the virus has exceeded 185,000 and nearly 4,000 have died.
If City Council approves the second reading tonight, the new ordinance would go into effect at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 24, unless amended. It is almost identical to the emergency ordinance, but instead of expiring in roughly two months, it would exist until City Council passes a new resolution or S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster puts an end to his state of emergency because of COVID-19.
The Aiken County School Board voted Tuesday night to change classroom instruction schedules after a spike in COVID-19 cases and the number of students and employees in quarantine.
The board voted for Monday through Wednesday during the week of Thanksgiving to be remote learning days for students of all levels. After Thanksgiving, Aiken County middle and high schools will return to the A/B hybrid model of learning and elementary students will have four days of classes per week, instead of five, until Christmas break.
The usual concerns – in-person learning is most effective and not all students have access to internet for virtual learning – were raised. But it was hard to ignore that the number of students and employees who are in quarantine has doubled each week since the third week of October.
The next few weeks, with Thanksgiving and Christmas approaching, are a special time. College students return home for a holiday break. Loved ones gather to share meals and carry on family traditions.
The Palmetto State’s leading health authorities – the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the South Carolina Hospital Association and the Medical University of South Carolina – are encouraging residents to avoid indoor gatherings to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Those groups are also asking South Carolinians to rededicate themselves to protect public health by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and getting tested on a routine basis.
These measures – like City Council’s vote to enact the new face coverings ordinance – should be a no-brainer to follow.