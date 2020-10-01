Editorial: Aiken's future is looking bright

There’s no doubt that Aiken is a special place.
Mayor Rick Osbon made that point abundantly clear at Wednesday morning’s State of Our Community breakfast.
A who’s who of Aiken County leaders – that’s how Aiken Chamber of Commerce chair Julie Whitesell described them – gathered at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds. Just six months ago, events that pulled together hundreds of business and community leaders was commonplace. Now, in the age of COVID-19, the event was successfully put on as attendees wore face coverings and were socially distanced for the program.
J. David Jameson, chamber president and CEO, succinctly pointed out that “nobody gave us a COVID playbook.” But Aiken has persevered and the area’s “business community has stepped up so much in the last six months,” Jameson said.
The theme of Osbon’s speech was how special Aiken is, and he recounted all the ways that the community has responded to a series of challenges that has tested the United States like never before.
It started in March when the coronavirus pandemic hit close to home and area businesses began to experience economic hardship. The City of Aiken, along with the Aiken Corporation, the Aiken Chamber of Commerce and Security Federal, responded quickly with a small business loan program.
When social justice protests erupted across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Aiken handled it better than most cities. Osbon acknowledged that the city “recognized areas where we could do better.” But it wasn’t uncommon for public safety officers to walk alongside protesters as they marched and to even bring coolers of water on hot summer days.
Osbon wrapped up with all of the good news that is going on around Aiken. That includes infrastructure improvements like the Hitchcock Parkway expansion and the new water treatment plant that will be built on Shaws Creek. On the equine front, Aiken Horse Park is thriving and plans to have 30 events next year while the Aiken Steeplechase Association’s new home is currently under construction.
Private enterprise is also thriving. The airport plans to add more hangars so it can expand capacity. Thanks to a housing study, there are plans in the works for more apartments to be offered at the Aiken Mall site and the Village at Woodside. The mayor also noted that Aiken’s housing market remains strong and is ahead of last year’s pace.
Partnerships are equally important, and Osbon praised a pair of projects that will involve USC Aiken: the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative and the DreamPort facility. A 3D model of the former was unveiled last week, and when completed it will create a partnership between the university, the Savannah River National Lab and private enterprise. The latter, in conjunction with the S.C. National Guard, will expand the cyber corridor between Aiken and Fort Gordon and increase protection against cyber threats.
Osbon also reiterated the need for the bulk of the recent $600 million plutonium settlement to stay in the region made up of Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties. Those three counties are where Savannah River Site’s sprawling facility is located, and thus bear the brunt of the risk of the nuclear reservation’s operations.
“Aiken is moving forward,” Osbon said. “Our best days are ahead of us and there is no place with a brighter future than Aiken.”
We agree. Thanks to strong leadership throughout the area, Aiken should remain a special place for years to come.