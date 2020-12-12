Editorial: Affiliate offer by Braves a home run for North Augusta

Home run.
There are many baseball terms we could use to describe the news that the Atlanta Braves have invited the Augusta GreenJackets to become one of the professional baseball organization’s four minor league affiliates.
But home run – a blast that clears the bases and is the most exciting play in baseball – seems to be the most appropriate.
The news is exciting for the GreenJackets. It’s exciting for SRP Park. And it’s exciting for North Augusta.
As the low-level Class A affiliate for the Braves, we should expect to see plenty of future stars roll through North Augusta on their way to the big club. From Ty Cobb to Moises Alou to Madison Bumgarner, the Augusta area has seen its share of baseball stars begin their professional careers in this area.
SRP Park, the gleaming new stadium that debuted in 2018, should see a boost in attendance when fans are able to safely return.
And all of that should have a positive impact on Riverside Village, a business, residential and entertainment district that surrounds the ballpark.
Minor league baseball’s business model was in the process of changing before the coronavirus pandemic arrived and struck out the 2020 season.
In the fall of 2019, Major League Baseball proposed reducing the number of teams from roughly 160 to 120 as the Professional Baseball Agreement was renegotiated between MLB and the minor leagues. The reasons for the reduction included better facilities for player development, streamlining costs and geographic proximity to the home club.
On Wednesday, each of the 30 MLB clubs extended invitations to four minor league affiliates. The GreenJackets ticked two of the boxes with SRP Park’s state-of-the-art facilities and North Augusta being an easy drive from Atlanta on Interstate 20.
The Palmetto State fared well in the realignment as all of its existing minor league franchises received affiliate offers. In addition to the GreenJackets, the state also has minor league teams in Greenville (Red Sox), Columbia (Royals), Charleston (Rays) and Myrtle Beach (Cubs).
When professional baseball returned to Augusta in the late 1980s, the team was affiliated with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Then it shifted to the Boston Red Sox and, for the past 15 years, the San Francisco Giants.
Those are all great organizations, but this is Braves Country. Many Aiken County residents can still remember when the Braves relocated from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966, and the excitement that created.
Those early Atlanta teams didn’t have much to cheer except for Hank Aaron’s chase of baseball’s all-time home run record. Hammerin’ Hank surpassed Babe Ruth on an April night in 1974, and the moment was celebrated globally.
The Braves struggled on the field throughout much of the 1970s and 1980s, but they did have one bright spot in Dale Murphy. The fan favorite managed to win back-to-back MVP awards.
The 1990s brought some new talent to Atlanta and the Braves enjoyed a run of 14 consecutive division titles, capped by a World Series victory in 1995.
The current edition of the Braves features a young, exciting roster that is poised to be a contender for years to come. There are plenty of promising players in the minor league system, too.
Pair that with a beautiful venue and a fan base that is partial to Atlanta’s professional teams, and it all adds up to one thing: a home run.