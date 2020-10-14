Letter: SRS should be leader in cybersecurity

For 70 years the people of Aiken and Barnwell counties have served our country through work at Savannah River Site on some of the most important national security missions. Through SRS, our community should be proud to continue to serve the nation’s security for generations to come – but only if we look to the future. The Cold War is over, and we need leaders with a viable, long-term vision for SRS. I see the potential in SRS and will fight for it to become an innovative national cybersecurity center – an incredibly important national security issue for the future.
Failed projects of those stuck in the past have hindered SRS and held back our potential. After the Cold War, SRS was supposed to find new life with its Mixed Oxide Fuel processing facility. But the government made a lot of promises on little information. They said MOX would cost a few billion dollars, be operational by 2016 and bring thousands of jobs in the operation of the facility.
Championed by Rep. Joe Wilson, MOX had little accountability and no strategic foresight. As a result, it failed miserably. Construction began before the design was even half finished. The project had massive cost overruns. The Government Accountability Office and DOE’s Inspector General both reported terrible mismanagement and poor leadership. Those thousands of new jobs promised to our district vanished.
That wasn’t the only promise the federal government broke. In 2002, they began shipping 9.5 metric tons of plutonium to our communities at SRS to be stored here until processing at the MOX facility. It’s still here. With the recent agreement between South Carolina and the federal government, DOE’s deadline for removal is extended another 20 years. All the plutonium will not be removed until 2042. In the deal, South Carolina gets $600 million, which amounts to what the federal government had already promised to pay for storing plutonium until 2021. I believe all of this money should go to our communities that have given so much to SRS over generations, but $75 million of it has already been given to lawyers.
So now the U.S. government has promised a plan to retrofit the half-built MOX facility into a new pit production facility. There is legitimate skepticism about whether this new facility will be finished and see the light of day. For any mission to endure, it must have a plan to survive the chopping block of Washington. They need a real plan for the future of SRS. I’ve got one.
It is time for a modern, forward-thinking vision for the Savannah River Site – one that serves our nation’s most pressing national security interests, one that benefits the Second District, and one that will endure because SRS is uniquely suited to the challenge. Cybersecurity is such a vision.
As the world makes rapid technological advances, we become increasingly vulnerable in cybersecurity. Our nation’s highly classified military information, electrical grid and financial systems could be under attack at any moment. We need cybersecurity defenses to protect valuable assets. Because of proximity to national cybersecurity operations, unique secure facilities and ongoing relationships with our schools and colleges, SRS is in a unique position to serve the country’s cybersecurity needs.
Only 40 minutes from SRS, Augusta is the permanent home of the U.S. Army Cyber Command Center and a new Cyber Center around Fort Gordon. Many of our neighbors may work there already. Other cyber-focused businesses are moving here as the synergy for cybersecurity increases. By taking advantage of the already existing connections between Fort Gordon, Savannah River National Laboratory and local education institutions we could bring thousands of jobs to the Second District. We can continue to work on the most important national security issues of our day while growing our economy with something that actually gets done.
There is a nationwide shortage of over 200,000 cybersecurity workers. Educational institutions in Aiken and Augusta are just beginning to provide training for this growing workforce. Cybersecurity work at Clemson, USC and other South Carolina educational institutions is growing and they can deepen their relationship with SRS, with increasing opportunities to train our workforce in this growing field for the future.
The SRNL can extend its leadership in cybersecurity research and development, and SRS could house a first responder unit for cybersecurity attacks as a Cyber National Guard. The idea that SRS is uniquely positioned to be a leader in national cybersecurity is not mine. It has been discussed by community partners and had feasibility studies. But it has not had an advocate in our Congressional Representative.
The future of SRS doesn’t have to remain uncertain. It can continue to be a revolutionary facility on the cutting edge of our nation’s security, but only if our Congressional representative recognizes its potential, has a vision for the future, and fights for it. In November, the people of the Second District can elect a leader who isn’t stuck in the past, but rather, one who is focused on the future and creating jobs that we will have for generations to come.