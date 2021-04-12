Guest column: Tips for helping students learn during pandemic

Mendacity is defined as mindfulness – the quality, state of being aware or conscious of something in a given moment.
Given that the academic framework of the 2020-21 school year has been interrupted by COVID-19, it is necessary to extend extra learning opportunities to students. The extra effort is necessary to provide students with the ability to increase their capacity to recover from missed academic opportunity, skills and knowledge.
The following thoughts are to be considered to cultivate mindfulness and cognitive advancement in students:
1. Reading. Reading does for the mind what the application of fertilizer and watering does for plants. Reading also does for the brain specifically what exercising does for the total body. Unfortunately, the inconsistent delivery of in-class, face-to-face learning has had an adverse impact on students' capacity to efficiently process academic tasks and make gains cognitively.
2. From a technical perspective, the brain functions efficiently when the synapses in the brain connect synchronously to produce the understanding and usefulness of presented concepts. For students to catch-up, their brain needs to functioning at the maximum level and be capable of processing new and complex academic material.
3. The brain has the natural capacity – given appropriate external stimuli from teachers, parents and others – for students to consider and process complex information. Parents and educators can help students by requiring them to pay attention. Meaningful opportunities for students to learn cannot take place unless they are intentionally sitting, listening and ready to receive instruction. There is a school of thought that says students should be active learners. Active learning is effective if students are in complete control of acceptable and cooperative behavior and self-regulated discipline.
4. Professionals estimate the average attention span of a student to be 10 to 15 minutes depending on manageable circumstances. This is not to suggest that class periods should not exceed these times; however, it does strongly imply that relevant stimuli should be inserted at 10 to 15 minute intervals to maintain students' engagement and interest in the subject matter. The purposeful insertion of interest-grabbing methods must be strategically woven into instruction.
5. One way to make certain students are paying attention is by demanding eye-to-eye contact when the occasion of speaking and listening is required. To verify that students are paying attention, the teacher should have students verbally (or in writing) repeat what is being discussed with a peer.
6. Active listening can be a very powerful engagement tool. It is important to point out that sitting quietly in class is necessary. However, sitting quietly is a learned behavior. Parents should teach children from an early age to sit still and listen to what the adult is requiring to take place in a given moment. Parents must become aware of their responsibility to foster compliant or cooperating behavior in their children. The earlier children learn and practice cooperating behavior, the better their successes in the classroom (from pre-kindergarten through high school and even college) will be.
7. Create opportunities for students to learn through strategic imagining. (For the teacher to have students engaged in such potentially high-interest activities, students are to be self-disciplined. Each student can be given a behavioral chart to judge their own compliance at 10-minute intervals. The chart must contain the teacher's initials to be sent home for a parent's signature. Parents are needed as essential partners and serious at-home monitors. They must review the chart with the child, sign it and return it to the teacher. Self-discipline is a learned behavior. Parents can facilitate self-discipline in their children by requiring them to listen and to immediately follow-through on parent-issued directives while the child is under parents' supervision away from school. The chart must be completed by the student at the end of each period of instruction.
Teachers and parents should establish a pattern of asking questions. The regular and direct asking of related questions of the student and their responses purposefully engages the brain. It is important to make students aware of the process taking place.
The strategic organization of information is critically important. Students must be given a template or method to organize information so connections can be established between given topics, in order that it can be connected later. Establishing contextual relationship of various components of information is consistent with effective cognitive processing, toward the achievement of permanent skills and knowledge.
Mendacity is rarely acknowledged in the K-12 education and too often taken for granted. Volumes upon volumes of useful knowledge is lost on the assumption that students are giving the required attention to disseminated content, only to discover later that the brain missed the opportunity to effectively process the necessary information that would eventually be required to formulate an important concept.
The following practices inadvertently encourage the hijacking of students' mendacity:
A. A failure to connect eye-to-eye when teaching is taking place.
B. The use of a cellphone when focus should be on listening to the teacher. (It is understood that technology is a useful and sometimes necessary tool in the classroom. Be that as it may, care is needed to ensure that the use of technology does not prevent learning the content at-hand.
C. Attempting to engage the learner in uninteresting topics (a failure of the teacher to insert interest and relevance in the subject matter during presentation.) Students will turn away from content that fails to maintain their interest. A number of teachers have discovered the powerful use of the Student Interest Survey. They use the information from the SIS to sprinkle interest throughout the lesson-presentation process.