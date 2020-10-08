Guest column: Motivating, engaging students is important

This column puts forward perspectives on several questions, given the remote delivery of public education necessary to navigate around COVID-19.
1. Who is the motivated student under these and normal educational circumstances?
2. What measures can teachers and parents employ to instill in their students the motivation to learn under a non-normal framework?
3. How can schools tamp down the academic achievement disparity that will likely occur in learning opportunities among students who have the necessary support needed from parents and guardians, and students who do not have a helpful support system away from school?
Firstly, consider this premise: The motivated student is a student (regardless of ethnic origin, gender or economic status) who consistently participates in the teaching and learning process. Generally, the motivated student is highly attentive and intentional, seriously engaged in the teaching-and-learning process. Teachers who know their students well enough to connect to their natural learning inclinations can motivate them to achieve pre-established learning objectives at exceptional levels.
The teacher has specific knowledge about what approaches to use to motivate students. It has been long acknowledged that students do not care about how much a teacher knows; they care first that the teacher genuinely knows and cares about them. A teacher's genuine interest may be displayed in the their encouraging tone of voice when delivering lessons, supported by clear explanations of a hard-to-understand concept. A teacher's vocal tonality can function as a very-powerful motivator and stimulator for students.
Focus on the word incentive: A tool, a stimulant, an inducement to interest a student to respond accordingly. Rarely does the motive to engage in the learning process appear in students naturally. The student's drive to engage in the learning process has to be strategically influenced by the teacher or parent. The superior approach is when the parent, the student and the teacher function as a team to achieve an active, relevant learning process, engaging the student. This can be achieved in several ways:
1. Know the student very well – significant and insignificant characteristics.
2. The following question should be in front of every learning opportunity: How can this learning opportunity be framed and delivered to connect to the student's interest?
As generally known, the unmotivated-learner is the student who finds it uninteresting to participate in the learning process. The lack of interest is often more challenging than academic deficiency. In other words, the student has the academic capacity but refuses to engage. To effectively ameliorate this issue, the educator must first locate the origin of the reluctance, and employ strategies to prompt engagement.
Usually, the teacher will search for something with which the student has a natural interest and find a way to link it to the current subject. A short half-page student-interest inventory administered at the beginning of the school year can provide the teacher with valuable insight on the student. This carefully designed instrument can provide the teacher with esoteric information to connect the interests of students to the subject matter and related ancillary activities. The instrument may contain the following questions:
1. Which teacher-generated activities during class do you learn from most?
2. What two or three things can the teacher do to majorly improve the class so that you will participate more?
3. What do your classmates like best about the teacher?
4. How could the teacher interest you more while the teacher is teaching?
5. If you could, what one or two things you would ask the teacher to change about the class?