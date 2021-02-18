Guest column: Jobs, pandemic part of Joe Wilson's legislative agenda

As we move into 2021 and a new Congress, it is important to prioritize what is best for families. My legislative priorities this year include working closely with the Government of South Carolina to defeat the pandemic, creating jobs and economic growth, promoting conservative solutions and safeguarding our military and veterans.
Since I started in public service, my priority has been to promote job growth in South Carolina. My legislative agenda this year outlines the legislative priorities I intend to focus on in order to create jobs and economic growth. I will continue working with local chambers and agencies to bring jobs to South Carolina, protect “Right to Work” laws in the state, continue to advocate for current and future missions at the Savannah Rivers Site, maintain tax cuts which have created record job growth and prevent burdensome regulations that destroy jobs.
I will also continue to push for conservative solutions of limited government and expanded freedom. I support a Balanced Budget Amendment to the Constitution, already this Congress I cosponsored House Joint Resolution 3 which proposes a Balanced Budget Amendment. I will also work to reduce government spending and frivolous government programs.
I firmly support our police and will remain committed to our nation’s officers. As a former town judge, I saw firsthand the dedication of law enforcement. Last year I made a commitment to our nation’s police by signing a "Police Pledge,” which states that I will oppose any defunding legislation, I will keep this promise this year and every year.
With a new administration, there is concern about packing the U.S. Supreme Court. Packing the court would be a misguided political attempt at undermining our democratic institutions. This is why I support a nine member U.S. Supreme Court. This Congress, I cosponsored House Joint Resolution 11, which recommends proposing an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to require that the Supreme Court be composed of nine justices.
As part of the agenda with elected school boards, I will continue to advocate for local school governance and school choice. The last week of January was National School Choice Week and during that week I introduced the Military Child Educational Freedom Act which opens Coverdell Education Savings Accounts for military families who wish to use the funds for homeschooling, regardless of the state in which they reside. With our military personnel constantly rotated among United States military installations throughout the nation and world, we should expand educational opportunities for our service members’ families.
As promised at the press conference I hosted with my Republican colleagues in November, I will work to reform elections. This Congress, I cosponsored the Save Democracy Act which would make target reforms to the federal elections system to provide Americans with confidence in our nation’s elections. This bill will also focus on reforming current practices that weaken security of elections for federal office and address voter registration, casting of ballots, and tabulation of ballots.
A focus of my legislation agenda this year is defeating the pandemic. As a Senior Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, I will work to strengthen our nation’s alliances for information and medical resource sharing. I will continue to work with the South Carolina government to help provide improved testing and ensure fast access to a safe vaccine. At the beginning of this Congressional session, I wrote a letter to the CDC Director regarding the vaccine allocation for South Carolina to ensure the state is receiving the proper amount. I will also continue to help small businesses maintain jobs as recovery continues, I am grateful to have supported the Paycheck Protection Program which has helped small businesses maintain jobs.
I am always grateful to support our nation’s military and promote our national security. A special issue for me is to continue the elimination of the “Widow’s Tax,” legislation I introduced, which will assist military families with DOD and VA benefits of $5.7 billion reinforcing our support for the military which keeps America a free country. As a Senior Member of the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees, I will continue to promote peace through strength and ensure the security of our country, strengthen alliances for information and medical resource sharing, and support military families.
I am grateful for the opportunity to share the 2021 Legislative Agenda with the people of South Carolina’s Second District.