Guest column: 'He was my brother'

On Aug. 26, 2010, I was reading my mail in a hotel in Prague, Czech Republic. The story of a 20-year-old USAAF P-47 fighter pilot killed on a mission on April 30, 1945 was of note. The place was a small town called Ujezd, Czechoslovakia. His name was Virgil P. Kirkham, and he had a brother named Marion.
Through a lengthy series of events not possible to recount here, I wind up in the town of Ujezd, Czech Republic, searching, with the help of Mr. George Lavika of Plzen, for an 80-year-old woman named Zdenka Sladkova. On the day Virgil flew into the trees while strafing a German truck column, Zdenka hiked 1,000 meters into the forest where Virgil died. She was 14 years old and she built a memorial gravesite near the wreckage. Virgil is not buried there, but from that day until 2014, Zdenka maintained the site for reasons known only to her. George found Zdenka and we drove up the mountain, got out of the car at a cart path and began the muddy trek to the memorial site.
The clouds were tucked tightly within the treetops and a light rain was falling. The forest was wrapped in a gray darkness that created a place of sadness before we reached the site.
We came upon the site and it was much less impressive than I had hoped. That was until I knelt at the foot of the rectangle of white painted stones and saw a modern tombstone with a picture of Virgil encased in a weatherproof capsule. This aviator was just a kid when he died, far younger than when my mates and I flew into harm’s way.
The forest and weather pressed down on me with a weight that caused me to gasp for air. What was this? What was happening? I began to tear up and was losing control of my emotions. Why was this place, this time and these conditions causing me such stress?
I realized that I had started this adventure with the goal of paying my respects to a fellow combat fighter pilot, but it had grown into the realization that this man was just one of hundreds of thousands of American men and women killed in WWII. How do we repay them?
Months later, I met Virgil’s brother Marion. During our discussion, he told me he believed Virgil was the last Allied aviator to be killed in the European Theater and he wanted the nation to recognize this fact. I spent the next three years researching Marion’s contention and found an Air Force enlisted man in a historical section of Alabama. It took him 30 minutes and his search showed that seven days before the Germans surrendered, on April 30, 1945, two Allied aviator deaths were recorded: One was Virgil, and one was an airman in Italy. The aviator in Italy was killed two hours before Virgil.
When I asked Marion why he was so anxious about his brother’s fate, he simply said, “Gus, he was my brother.”
For you readers and Marion, Virgil was my brother as well – a brother in arms.
Virgil and the military men and women who died in combat are why we put aside a day each year to remember the veterans of all wars and military conflicts. And we call it Memorial Day.
May God continue to bless our America.
Col Gus Fitch, USMC (Ret)