Guest column: Daily newspaper a hard habit to break

Newspapers are on my mind first thing in the morning.
My morning begins with a trek down the driveway to pick up the morning paper. By then, I’ve already checked the headlines online, but I can’t wait to have the feel of paper between fingers while reading the morning news.
Newspapers have been part of my life since childhood. They were my livelihood, and I just can’t seem to break the habit in retirement. When away from home, I constantly look at the headlines in checkout counters and news racks on the street.
Now more than ever the local newspaper in whatever form it is delivered – on paper, e-edition, Facebook, Twitter or email – is one of the most important pieces of information that comes my way.
National news has become so fragmented and often filled with opinion, that one must search far and wide to get a perspective that is not partisan in one direction or another. But the local news is typically not divided into right vs. left, liberal vs. conservative or party vs. party. The local newspaper is one of the few places that readers can find out what is occurring in the place that matters most – their hometown.
If I want to learn what the school board is doing and how children are being taught in the COVID-19 age, I look to the local newspaper. If I am interested in seeing what county council is doing in the way of taxes and services that affect me, the local newspaper is the place to go. And if I want to find out how my high school alma mater’s football, volleyball and golf teams are faring, the most informative place is the local newspaper.
Its news pages have kept us up on closures and openings during the pandemic. It has told us stories of people coping with a different way of life. It has highlighted the medical heroes of the area and those who have supported them. Its opinion pages have encouraged us to wear masks for our health and the health of others. Its sports pages have brightened our days as athletes have once more taken to the field. And its comics/features pages have brought us smiles and allowed us to lose ourselves in crossword puzzles, Jumbles, Sudoku and Cryptoquotes.
Since first setting foot in Ernestine Law’s journalism class at USC Aiken many years ago, I knew that working for a newspaper was the job I wanted. Being able to spend most of my career telling the day-to-day stories of the community I live in was the cherry on top of the sundae.
While the information glut on the internet has overwhelmed newspapers to an extent, there is nowhere to find the detailed story of the place you live as in the pages – actual or electronic – of the local newspaper.
The women and men who work daily to bring local news to your door, your phone, your tablet or your computer screen are professionals dedicated to honest reporting of the day’s events. I am humbled to be a part of that local fraternity of news folks who generate copy, create pages, take photos, cover games and add perspective to local events. Theirs is not an easy task, but one they are felt called to do. They have ink in their veins.
During this week, National Newspaper Week, keep in mind not only what newspapers have done for the proud history of this country, think about the local newspaper and what it has done for our community.
The Aiken Standard traces its roots to 1867 with the first edition of the Aiken Journal. For 153 years local journalists have told the story of Aiken and Aiken County. My friend and longtime publisher, the late Scott Hunter, used to say that putting out a daily newspaper was like printing a small book every day.
It is a book that contains the future history of the community we live in.