Column: Wondering about the news you never see?

For as long as I can remember, The New York Times has promised to deliver “all the news that’s fit to print.”
But who decides what exactly is fit to print? The Times is an amazing publication, chock full of well-written content day in and day out. But like so many print newspapers today, its ownership, editors and newsroom staff all tilt sharply left. They decide what news goes in, what gets bumped back to page 14 and what gets left out altogether.
Which calls to mind the Washington Post’s tagline, “democracy dies in darkness.” It sure does. The Post energetically trumpets left wing viewpoints while relegating all others to the journalistic basement, never to see light of day.
In both publications, the most impactful bias is not what’s on the editorial page – it is what news is presented vs. what is withheld from the public eye.
And while implicit censorship by powerhouse newspapers is worrisome, it’s a drop in the bucket compared to the massive blackout by social media, primarily Facebook and Twitter, aka Big Tech. The Times’ and Post’s combined circulation (now largely in digital form) is about 6 million; Facebook alone counts nearly 3 billion active users. That’s 500 Facebook users for every Times or Post reader. Big Tech is by far America’s single largest communicator of public information, political and otherwise.
It’s astonishing that Americans so far seem to tolerate Big Tech’s control over information available to them. It’s as if CATV and DirectTV decided which cable news channels we’re allowed to watch. Democrats have toyed with that idea for years, so far unsuccessfully. But for a few unelected media titans to decide? Outrageous.
Any doubt before about Big Tech’s influence on American thinking – and therefore, on American voting – was laid to rest once and for all in 2020 election. Its silencing (called “de-platforming”) of one of the presidential candidates, who coincidentally was the president of the United States, was mind-boggling.
Their unilateral decision to prohibit coverage of well-sourced reporting of the Biden family’s financial dealings with China surely helped Joe Biden in his quest for the White House. He won big in the usual Democratic strongholds, but the election in critical swing states was very close. Post-election polling shows that about 5% of Biden voters had were unaware of the evidence of influence peddling and would have voted differently had they known about it.
Big Tech justifies withholding of information as necessary to shield its subscribers from harmful “disinformation”; but in so doing, they set themselves up as autonomous arbiters of what that is and what it is not. And we’ve seen, only too clearly, how that’s working out.
Is overt political censorship Constitutional?
The First Amendment protects media from censorship by government, based on the logical premise that an unhindered media spotlight on government is a vital public service. But who protects the public from media that is in the pocket of one political party and is capable (as is now the case in the digital information age) of putting that party into power and keeping it there?
The answer is that the First Amendment offers no such protection. Nor should it. Print and electronic media corporations are privately owned and are entitled to express or withhold whatever views they wish.
The good news is that many in the public, on both sides, recognize the huge risk to democracy posed by business entities capable of controlling public opinion and election outcomes. The bad news is that its current beneficiaries are reluctant to lose their built-in advantage.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas recently suggested a resolution that requires no First Amendment tinkering. Thomas argues that in effect social media users are participating in public dialogue in the town square sense, communications open to anyone who wants to hear it. The social media platform serves simply as carriers of that protected speech – like a phone company that carries private conversations between users, its owners have no right to restrict those with which they disagree.
But whether or not that logic gains legal standing, our First Amendment remains a statement of principle, the centerpiece of American freedom. American print, broadcast and electronic media have an ethical responsibility to adhere to that principle – and the public, social media’s customers, should hold them to it.
This should not be a left/right issue. You may feel more comfortable with views expressed by progressives than by conservatives – or vice versa – but you should be terrified at the idea that the information available to you is intentionally restricted by one side or the other.