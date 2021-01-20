Column: What do the insurrectionists want?

On Jan. 6, a large mob invaded the U.S. Capitol Building, disrupting Congress, causing extensive damage and killing five people, including a Capitol police officer (who was a Trump supporter) and injuring scores of others. It was a sad day for our country, and a stain on our history – this time, a self-inflicted wound.
Some historians and political writers have declared that the era of American Exceptionalism has ended. No longer are we, “the bright, shining city on a hill,” a nation with liberty and justice for all, a government of the people, by the people and for the people, a stable democracy, a model for other nations to emulate.
Why did these insurrectionists do it? Very little has been reported about the motives of the men and women who engaged in these violent, illegal acts. The only information we have is that they believed the 2020 election was stolen, and that they wanted Trump to remain in office.
This insurrection shows the power of propaganda and the Big Lie. Election officials, both Republicans and Democrats in all 50 states certified that the election was free and fair, that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won, and that there was no evidence of voter fraud. If some people don't believe this, then they are conspiracy theorists without facts or evidence to back them up.
Now, we know that some Americans have legitimate grievances. But, sometimes the wrong targets are picked to blame, and sometimes violence is used as a first resort rather than a last resort. The result is chaos, confusion and distrust. The actions are destructive and counter-productive; nothing is accomplished to redress the grievances.
Words and actions, especially by people in positions of power, have consequences. When Trump campaigned for office in 2016, he made a lot of promises. He said he had great plans which we were going to love. Many of those promises were not kept. Some of the people who took part in the Jan. 6 riot know they have been forgotten and yes, lied to again.
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted and exacerbated our political and economic problems. There are 13 million more people unemployed now than when Trump took office. Blue acollar workers' wages, benefits and pensions have been reduced in real dollars, unemployment benefits are inadequate, millions of people still are without affordable health care or housing, many people can no longer afford a college education for their children, and our infrastructure continues to deteriorate. We are paying a high price for the gridlock, paralysis and extreme partisanship in Congress.
After the assault on the Capitol, a person told me that maybe the American people don't want a democracy any more; maybe they want something different. What else could they want? What are the choices: Anarchy/mob rule? A dictatorship? An oligarchy of the rich and the big corporations? I don't think we would be happy with those alternatives.
A democracy that works for everyone remains the best choice. But, we need leaders who are honest and courageous, as well as political and economic reforms; we're not there yet; we have a lot of work to do.
The Biden-Harris administration gives me hope.