Column: We should all work toward the common good

Yes, the jury is still out; it is still deliberating. But, on what? On a lot of things. Let's start with the COVID-19 pandemic. First, the good news: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is saying that Americans who have been fully vaccinated (two shots) don't have to wear masks indoors or out. But some Americans have refused to be vaccinated. To date, America has lost almost 600,000 people to the COVID-19 virus. If that is success, I would hate to see failure. There probably will be other pandemics and crises. Will we be better prepared for them?
Will the U.S. come out of this health crisis a better nation? Again, the jury is still out. What are some of the indicators we should be looking at? Let's start with health insurance. In 2019, an estimated 44 million Americans, roughly 11% of the population, still had no health insurance (millions of others have inadequate health insurance). In a viral pandemic, we're all in it together, are we not?
A Christian thinker has observed that God allows suffering for one or more of three reasons: 1. To test the faith of those who believe; 2. To punish certain sins; 3. To give people an opportunity to help others. God certainly has given us lots of opportunities these days. Are we put on this earth only to serve ourselves? Some people scoff at the concept of the common good, they prefer the concept of possessive individualism. Such people think that competition is more important than cooperation. But at the very least, possessive or rugged individualism has to be balanced by the common good. Are we, “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” or are we merely a collection of individual automatons?
As the COVID-19 pandemic ends, is there more cooperation in solving our nation's other serious problems. Sadly, many of our elected officials still are making personal attacks on members of the opposing political party, spreading conspiracy theories without evidence and playing the blame-game instead of finding solutions. It's like the past two years or more never happened. Have we not learned anything?
During this health pandemic, 82 million American workers, out of a workforce of about 160 million, applied for unemployment benefits. Most of these people could not feed their families, pay their rents or mortgages and meet other expenses. Some people who criticize President Biden's COVID-19 relief and economic programs seem to believe that their fellow citizens are lazy or dishonest. Such beliefs are unfair and calloused. Furthermore, while millions of Americans were losing their jobs, America's 650 billionaires increased their wealth by roughly $1 trillion.
Ignoring our problems will not make them go away, neglecting them only makes them worse. This is true of climate change/global warming – transitioning from fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy in order to save planet Earth. It includes working closely with our allies in Europe and Asia, while negotiating with our adversaries, primarily Russia, China and Iran, to avert a nuclear war. It also includes reforming our political system so every citizen can participate fully in our elections, reforming our tax laws so the rich and the big corporations pay their fair share of taxes, making a college education affordable for everyone and rebuilding our nation's (still) crumbling infrastructure, which would create thousands of good-paying jobs. We are still waiting.