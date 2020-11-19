Column: Truth, trust and the common good

Well, the 2020 elections are over and the American people have spoken – even if not as loudly and clearly as some people would have liked; there was no landslide. As of this writing, the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris defeated Republicans Donald Trump and Mike Pence by about 5 million popular votes nationwide; Biden-Harris have at least 290 Electoral College votes, possibly increasing to 306 Electoral votes in the final count (270 Electoral College votes are needed for election).
Despite President Trump's complaints that he won the election, the real vote totals show that Joe Biden is the president-elect. According to election officials in all 50 states, there is no evidence of voter fraud or other voting irregularities in this election. No matter which side you were on, it was a free and fair election. We should be proud of that and accept the results; the sooner the confusion and chaos ends, the better.
Clearly, a solid majority of U.S. citizens wanted a different approach than the one provided by Mr. Trump. Won't it be a refreshing change not to be bombarded on the news, 24/7, by everything the president says, or does, or tweets on the internet? Isn't the government supposed to be about us – ”we, the people” – our needs and problems?
The Founding Fathers of our nation wanted a government that serves all the people. Congress was intended to be first among three equal branches of government, more important than the president; but, you would never know that by the way it is functioning: it is often paralyzed; sometimes blindly serving the president of the majority party in Congress; other times, refusing to cooperate with a president whose party is in the minority in Congress.
Maybe, hopefully, this will change with the new, centrist President who wants to work with the members of both parties. Politics is the art of compromise – the art of the possible. Democrats and Republicans are not enemies. We are two sides of the same coin with different ideas about how to promote the Common Good.
Some television networks and newspapers have a conservative bias, others have a liberal bias; conservative people tend to watch and read the conservative news sources, while liberals tend toward the liberal news sources. The news media has plenty of room for improvement, Some of us seem to have forgotten how to have a dialogue with our fellow citizens who have different opinions than ours. This partly explains the extreme partisanship of American politics today.
Where do we go from here? First and foremost our elected leaders (and the news media) must tell the truth; without the truth, there can be no trust; without trust, the government will not have the support of the people. Second, the electorate has to try to be informed about what their representatives are doing. Third, government officials have to stop playing the blame-game, act responsibly, and do what's right. They have to balance protecting individual rights with serving the Common Good. The Ten Commandments and the Constitution are good places to start. Let us reject greed, racism and violence, and replace them with compassion, brotherhood and peace. Let us work together to make America better.