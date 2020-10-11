Column: Trump is the right choice

It’s tempting to look at the 2020 presidential election as a popularity contest, a choice between the nice guy and the mean guy. Democrats prefer to paint it that way. Donald Trump is an abrasive, polarizing figure – they detest him – so they propose Joe Biden, an uninspiring lifetime politician, as the safe alternative to bring about America’s “return to normalcy.”
Don’t bet on it. Democrats have little interest in normalcy. Their objectives are in plain sight, captured in the official Democratic platform and promoted openly: increased taxes and massive debt to finance a greenish new deal, government managed health care, free college, reimagined policing, strict gun control and other liberal favorites.
Will Joe Biden go along? Consider his own words.
In their raucous debate, when pushed by Trump to defend the Democrats’ profound leftward shift, Biden proclaimed: “I am the Democratic Party.” He seemed to be implying that the party will bend to his will, but his words and actions suggest the opposite. Given Biden’s casual willingness to abandon his own long-held positions, it is clear that he is OK with whatever direction his hard-left party chooses.
The most compelling indicator of Biden’s malleability is his refusal, during the debate and subsequently, to answer the critical question of whether he supports the Democrats’ oft-stated intent to eliminate the Senate filibuster and pack the U.S. Supreme Court. Those actions would constitute a radical departure from nearly two centuries of American tradition and practice, solely to preclude legislative or judicial opposition to their radical agenda.
Joe Biden’s answer: Elect me and you’ll find out.
And how about Donald Trump? What can we expect from him? Actually, there is no mystery at all. With Trump, what you see is what you get. Underneath the bluster, Trump has been the most authentic president in memory. We know exactly what he wants for our country, and his vision aligns as well with what most Americans want.
We’ve seen Trump in action as our chief executive; we’ve witnessed first-hand his energy, drive and remarkable tenacity in the face of intense resistance.
The Trump administration’s accomplishments include the best economy in history, energy independence, a more secure border, rebuilt armed forces and a resolute posture with adversaries including Iran and China. We know exactly where he stands on support for law enforcement, school choice and our out-of-control culture wars.
By all indications, the Biden campaign’s most successful tactic to date has been to characterize Trump’s efforts to deal with the coronavirus as a colossal failure. Democrats have been pushing that narrative for months, capitalizing on Americans’ misery. The virus has taken lives, destroyed our economy and isolated us from one another – the political opportunity to blame it all on Trump is evidently too enticing to pass up.
Except that it’s demonstrably indefensible. The pandemic has brought the world to its knees. We’re still in the middle of this fight. Scientists do not yet fully understand the science of COVID-19 infection; despite Biden’s pretensions, no one knows the number of lives that might have been saved or lost by paths not taken.
Blame – finding fault with everyone else – is never constructive, but it seems to be Biden’s main weapon. There is no basis to blame President Trump for the ravages of a worldwide plague, and no reason to believe that a President Biden would magically fix it.
In this election, the Democrats are offering a curious bargain: vote for us, and you can punish the incumbents for a pandemic they did not cause, and with zero evidence that we would have done better; in exchange, we’ll turn the country upside down.
Not very tempting. I’ll pass.