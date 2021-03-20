Column: Things slowly returning to normal after pandemic year

One year.
That’s roughly how long we have been dealing with the coronavirus in Aiken.
The first case of COVID-19 in Aiken County was reported March 20, 2020. That was a Friday.
A week earlier, President Trump declared the pandemic a national emergency. On that fateful Friday the 13th, the Masters Tournament announced it was putting its event on hold.
I vividly remember the weekend of March 14-15, 2020. Two big outdoor events were held locally on March 14: the Aiken Trials and Aiken’s Bacon and Brews Festival. I volunteered at the latter and wondered if this would be the last big gathering for a while. Hundreds of people, many fresh in from a day at the horse races, gathered in the Newberry Street festival area to drink beer, eat bacon delicacies and listen to music.
On March 15, I played in a one-day golf tournament at my club. We usually had a buffet spread from a local barbecue joint, but that was scrapped for safety reasons.
When I returned home from the golf course, leaders were already putting changes in motion because of the virus. Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon declared a state of emergency, Gov. Henry McMaster announced schools in South Carolina were closing and the Aiken Spring Steeplechase was canceled.
It all happened pretty fast, even though we had been reading and hearing reports from other states and other countries about COVID-19 for a few weeks. Local schools went virtual, restaurants and retail stores had to make adjustments, and workplaces had to make decisions on whether employees could work remotely.
Many aspects of daily life were changed in some fashion.
Instead of my wife and I going our separate ways at lunch time – she with her friends and me to meet with people in the community – we have now settled into a routine of going home each day. I often joke that I am on my umpteenth ham and cheese sandwich.
Instead of meeting friends for dinner a couple times of week, we have settled into a routine of takeout and home cooking. I know she is tired of me asking what’s for dinner.
We haven’t been total hermits, but we made the decision to limit our exposure primarily because of our parents. We are fortunate that both sets are still with us, and we don’t want to do anything to jeopardize their health. They are now fully vaccinated, and my wife and I have received our first dose of the vaccine. We are scheduled to get our second shot in a couple of weeks.
For many months we ordered groceries online and had them delivered to our house. We limited our normal trips and vacations. We got tested before major holidays. We have watched church services online for months. I could go on, but you get the picture.
The daily updates on coronavirus that we have been running for almost a full year in this newspaper show some encouraging signs. The number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths for our area has dropped significantly as more and more people get vaccinated.
I know we aren’t quite out of the woods yet, but I’m hopeful that the next 365 days will bring fewer restrictions and more of the everyday things that we enjoy doing.
Thanks for reading.