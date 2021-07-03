Column: Protesting national symbols can backfire

Happy birthday, America!
Today we celebrate the Fourth of July. Some prefer to call it Independence Day. It’s a national holiday that marks the date in 1776 that Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence.
Our country celebrates the Fourth of July in many ways, including parades, cookouts, concerts and fireworks. Red, white and blue are the colors of the day.
Aiken is already dressing up for the nation’s 245th birthday. On my way to work last week, I saw several businesses had rolled out their Fourth of July decorations.
Sadly, not everyone is in a festive mood. Our country is divided on many fronts. Some people don’t like the current presidential administration. Some people are still complaining about the former administration. Throw in issues such as critical race theory, immigration, infrastructure, health care – not to mention the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic – and you have a lot of arguments that stir people up. Social media only fans the flames.
The American flag – a symbol that has represented the United States of America since 1777 – has been politicized through the years. The same goes for "The Star-Spangled Banner," officially recognized as our national anthem for nearly a century even though it was written in 1814.
In recent years it’s become fashionable for some athletes to protest what’s going on in our nation by taking a knee during the anthem or turning their back on the flag at awards ceremonies. As we approach the Olympic Games in Tokyo, don’t be surprised if some athletes use the international stage to make a political statement.
It makes me cringe when American athletes – or anyone for that matter – don’t show respect for our flag and anthem. That is their right, of course, and I’ve come to realize that the American experience hasn’t been the same for everyone.
A few days ago, American hammer thrower Gwen Berry drew the ire of many for turning her back to the flag and covering her head with a T-shirt while the national anthem was played at the Olympic trials. Berry, who is Black, was suspended in 2019 for a year for putting her fist in the air while the anthem was played at the Pan-American Games.
According to the Associated Press, Berry said “my purpose and my mission is bigger than sports.”
She added: “I’m here to represent those … who died due to systemic racism. That’s the important part.”
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee voted a few months ago to not punish athletes who raise fists or kneel during the trials or Tokyo Games. The International Olympic Committee, however, has said it will enforce Rule 50 that bans demonstrations inside the lines, or playing field.
Such demonstrations are nothing new. More than 50 years ago, at the Olympic Games in Mexico City, American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists on the podium. The two Black athletes were making a statement about racial injustice in their country during the volatile year of 1968.
Smith and Carlos were sent home, and they never competed in the Olympics again. But, more than half a century later, we’re still talking about their actions.
Our Founding Fathers probably didn’t envision that one day there would be a spectacle like the modern Olympic Games. Or television, the powerful medium that delivers the Games to a worldwide audience. Or social media, where people can endlessly debate when athletes take a stand.
The Founding Fathers also stood up for what they believed in – a new government that wasn’t ruled by the British crown – and many suffered hardships during the Revolutionary War.
If we’ve learned anything in the past year and a half, there is still a great divide in America. Many people think we can improve our nation, and I don’t disagree. I just think there must be a better way than using national symbols to make a point. When you do that, you automatically alienate a good percentage of the people.
But I’ll still root for the American athletes to succeed at the upcoming Olympics, and I’ll still get goosebumps when they raise the U.S. flag and play "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Thanks for reading.