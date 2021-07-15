Column: Problems at home and abroad

While writing this column, I felt like the little Dutch boy must have felt putting his finger into a hole in the dike to prevent Holland from flooding; it was a mission impossible. There were so many holes and so much water – there is so much going on, both within the U.S. and around the world that it is hard to pick out one or two issues. I also wanted to write about something positive, something encouraging but good news is hard to find.
So, I picked a bunch of topics – a sort of potpourri of things happening around the world. Hopefully, people smarter than I am are trying to find solutions to these problems. The COVID-19 pandemic is dissipating in the U.S., but some people still are refusing to get vaccinated, and more infectious variants loom on the horizon. When most Americans –about 70% – are vaccinated, COVID-19 and its variants might be controlled. People in other countries also need to be vaccinated to make us all safe. We may have to live with these viruses for some time, and deal with them as they occur.
Illegal or undocumented immigrants continue to be a serious problem. There are no easy answers. The goal should be to control our borders while treating these desperate people, especially the children, with compassion every religious and moral person should want to do this. The root cause of the problem is in these Central American countries with their poverty, violence and corrupt governments.
Extreme political partisanship remains a huge problem. Maybe 30% of Republicans still believe that the election was stolen and Trump won. Trump still has refused to concede; he and his supporters are keeping this issue alive for political purposes to the detriment of our country. We must put the 2020 election behind us. Congress must stop playing games and get to work on the people's business.
The western United States is suffering from severe droughts, most probably because of climate change/global warming. Congress needs to provide enough funds to rebuild our nation's crumbling infrastructure, including bigger and better reservoirs so people and animals have enough safe drinking water. Desalination plants are another possible solution to water supply problems.
Cyber-attacks committed by Russians against U.S. energy, food and communications systems have become a threat to our national security. President Joe Biden and Congress must find ways to effectively discourage Russia and Putin from engaging in such criminal acts – preferably by diplomacy or by cyber-retaliation, if necessary.
The Middle East continues to fester like an open wound. Biden was right to end the 20-year U.S. involvement in Afghanistan. We did all we could to stabilize that country; enough is enough. Whatever happened to the United Nations? The U.N. is the organization created to help keep the peace in places like Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Haiti and other failed states. Yet, we hear nothing about it in the news any more. The U.S. cannot and should not be the world's policeman.
Meanwhile, China is flexing its economic and political muscle in Asia, as well as in other parts of the world. China has become the main economic rival of the U.S. We need to accept this fact and China's challenge. Both the U.S. and China must compete fairly and respectfully in accordance with international laws, organizations, treaties and procedures. Free and fair trade is healthy both internationally and within the United States.
With the news media focused so much on the federal government, state and local governments and private corporations have gotten a free pass it seems. State and local governments have the primary responsibility for public education, including what is taught in the schools, as well as the criminal justice system. Each state should make the necessary reforms in these areas as quickly as possible.
Private multinational corporations have tremendous economic and political power in the U.S. They have been quietly consolidating their power into fewer and fewer hands. Some of these giant corporations should be broken up to protect American workers, consumers and smaller businesses. These issues, along with economic inequality and voting rights are the tip of the iceberg much more remains to be done. Young people must get involved because the future is theirs and tomorrow might be too late.
The economy is doing well, and our space program is taking giant strides forward.