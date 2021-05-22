Column: Memories of the 1991 Ryder Cup

The golf world will have its eyes on South Carolina today for the final round of the PGA Championship.
The world’s top golfers are at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island along the South Carolina coast, and it should be an interesting afternoon as they try to navigate the tricky Pete Dye design as well as the elements.
I didn’t make it down to Kiawah this year, but I was on hand the two previous times the Ocean Course commanded global attention. Both were memorable for different reasons.
In 2012, Rory McIlroy won the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course by a record eight shots. The week was remembered by some for transportation issues: shuttles from Charleston took more than an hour to get to the course, and a Saturday rainstorm caused difficulty in the public parking lots as many cars got stuck and had to be towed out.
For me, the 1991 Ryder Cup was one of the most memorable golf events I ever covered. The Ocean Course wasn’t even finished when it was picked as a replacement for the biennial matches between the U.S. and Europe.
If memory serves, I played the windswept course twice in the summer of ’91. Two of my journalism mentors, the late Scott Hunter and Jeff Wallace, wanted to play. I arranged a tee time for us that coincided with Scott’s annual family trip to Kiawah, but he didn’t get to play. A bout of food poisoning sidelined him.
So I scheduled a second trip for Scott and myself to play the Ocean Course. I remember it being very windy that time, and I “donated” a few golf balls to the water and sand.
September 1991 was a busy time for me. I got married on the 14th, went on my honeymoon and returned to Aiken a week later. Then a few days later I hit the road for the Ryder Cup, which was played the 27-29.
(This is where I need to point out that my wife, Kathy, is a great sports wife. She has enabled my golf habit in more ways than one. Of course, she did join me for that weekend even though she didn’t have a ticket.)
The Europeans won the Ryder Cup Matches in 1985 for the first time in nearly 30 years and added their first victory on American soil in 1987. A tie between the two teams in 1989 meant Europe had a firm grasp on the cup. The U.S. squad was itching to get it back.
I really don’t remember a whole lot about the time I spent at the 1991 Ryder Cup, but two things do stand out. I woke up Friday morning in my rented condo on Edisto Island and turned on the TV before I drove over. The Spanish duo of Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal accused the American team of Paul Azinger and Chip Beck of violating the one-ball rule.
Things quickly escalated from there, and the “War by the Shore” was on. By Saturday, the American players were wearing camouflage hats. The Europeans were down after the first day of play, but a strong Saturday performance by the Euros made things even heading into Sunday’s single matches.
That last day was crazy. Mark Calcavecchia had a 4-up lead over Colin Montgomerie with four holes to go but melted down on the Ocean Course’s brutal closing stretch and had to settle for a draw.
It all came down to the final singles match between Langer and Hale Irwin. The two teams were dead even, and the U.S. needed an outright win by Irwin to take back the cup.
I somehow managed to make my way behind the 18th green as Langer and Irwin battled on the final hole. Irwin was 1 up but made bogey on the home hole. That left Langer with a 6-foot par putt to win the hole, tie his individual match and keep the cup for Europe. Talk about pressure.
I don’t think I ever saw the final putt, but I remember the audible gasps and cheers from the gallery when Langer’s putt missed. Then it was bedlam as the Americans celebrated, including a dip in the nearby Atlantic Ocean.
“American spectators hugged each other and stormed the green with chants of ‘USA, USA’ to congratulate the U.S. squad,” I wrote in the Aiken Standard the following day.
I rank that final day at the Ocean Course right up there with most of my favorite Masters memories. I can’t wait for the PGA of America to come back to Kiawah Island. When they do, I plan to be there.
Thanks for reading.