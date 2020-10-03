Column: Local journalists tell community stories

Welcome to National Newspaper Week.
Today marks the beginning of the 80th annual celebration that recognizes the “service of newspapers and their employees across North America and is sponsored by Newspaper Association Managers,” according to the group’s website.
This year’s theme is “America Needs Journalists.” Naturally, I wholeheartedly agree. In normal times, I believe journalists are essential to report on news, keep you generally informed and make sure our elected officials are following the laws. In a time of COVID-19, social unrest and a presidential election, we are needed more than ever.
The First Amendment and freedom of the press are essential to our country. According to literature prepared for National Newspaper Week, journalists “act as trusted watchdogs of government transparency.” We also “shed light on vital issues that otherwise may be left in the dark” and “reflect the voices and concerns of local people through their stories.”
That last point, about local people and issues, is what drives us at the Aiken Standard and The Star, our weekly product in North Augusta. Every day, even on weekends, it seems I run into or communicate with someone who wants to discuss a story in the paper.
I recently completed a three-part series on “Newspapers in Aiken” at the Academy for Lifelong Learning at USC Aiken. My class, both in-person and virtual, seemed to enjoy going back in time and seeing how the Aiken Standard and its predecessors covered the big news of the day.
We concluded with a tour of our facilities, and I proudly told my students that we still had a printing press and didn’t have to outsource our print needs. That’s becoming a rarity in today’s modern newspaper world. We all know that digital delivery is important, but print is still a vital component for many of our readers.
As I consume other forms of media, mainly satellite radio, television shows and movies, I’m fascinated by how often newspapers show up in those formats. I can name plenty of songs that mention newspapers, and even modern television shows still reference the print product.
Listening to Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon deliver his State of Our Community address last week, I told someone that the mayor had certainly been reading the newspaper. He rattled off a number of events and happenings that we had covered for our readers. (I’m sure he knew about most of them before reading it in the paper, but still.)
At an Aiken Chamber of Commerce event Friday, I ran into Carrie Morgan. We’ve known each other for years, and she said she almost sent me an email the other day. It seems that she gets the “Word of the Day” from Oxford English Dictionary, and it actually mentioned the Aiken Standard in a recent entry. The phrase “smack talk” was cited as an example in one of our articles from 1989 about the football rivalry game between Aiken and South Aiken high schools. How about that?
Tom Barkin, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, was the featured speaker at Friday’s chamber breakfast. He spoke mostly about the effects of the pandemic on the economy, but his words near the end caught my ear when he was asked what advice he would give to local chambers of commerce.
This was his first trip to Aiken, and he said we’ve got “a lot of good stuff going on here.”
“I’d encourage you to keep telling your story,” he said. “You’ve got quite a good one.”
Ditto for newspapers in general and, specifically, the Aiken Standard and The Star. Times may be tough these days, but our mission hasn’t changed. We are still committed to being Aiken County’s trusted source for local news and information.
Thanks for reading.