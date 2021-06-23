Column: Lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic

Last week, the cumulative death toll in the U.S. from COVID-19 exceeded 600,000.
It’s a big, ugly number, but it attracted less public attention than previous COVID milestones, no doubt because here in the U.S. the COVID threat is finally slipping below the horizon.
It’s too soon to declare victory – the virus is still out there. But after a year and a half in this war, it’s not too soon to cut through the political spin and media fog and take a clear-eyed look back at what we’ve learned and what we can do to better to deal with a third COVID wave, or the new variant or the inevitable next pandemic.
Here’s my take.
1. Our medical professionals behaved heroically. Our elected ruling class did not.
The images should be etched in our minds forever: exhausted, dispirited doctors and nurses working 24/7 – with little regard for their own safety – to save patients from an insidious, lethal and relatively mysterious disease. They were the soldiers on the front lines.
In the meantime, our elected politicians and our government health agencies flailed away ineffectively, seemingly more concerned with optics, blame avoidance and political opportunity than in public health. And as usual, the media took sides and helped drive the wedges.
2. We should be informed by scientists, not defer to them.
Former President Trump is fairly criticized for relying more on his own instincts than on emerging scientific information. Biden’s rejoinder was a pledge to “follow the science,” but that’s been more of a pretense than a meaningful commitment.
More importantly, the mere idea of elected leaders turning policy decisions over to unelected, one-dimensional scientists is nutty. We don’t give our credit cards to the bright young kid in the Geek Squad; we pick their agile brains for information and then decide for ourselves what expensive home entertainment system to buy.
Science is data driven. Our best use of science is compiling, analyzing and applying that information to the challenges at hand. For all practical purposes, the pandemic started with no data at all, but as the numbers came in, so did our understanding of the threat.
The data told us that the population most at risk – by far – is the elderly and the infirm; that the risk to healthy, working age adults is manageable; and that the risk to children is miniscule.
Armed with that basic knowledge, we could have provided more better protection to the elderly, permitted far more businesses to stay open and kept our kids in school. Instead, we buried ourselves with lockdowns and masking mandates, both with little scientific basis.
3. We must learn to balance benefits and costs.
How many times have we heard that we must do whatever it takes to prevent even a single COVID death? That’s a noble sentiment, but only as long as those actions don’t precipitate other, more severe consequences such as destroyed livelihoods, mental health crises, or diminished maturity and academic growth of a generation of children.
It’s a quandary we confront with virtually every issue we face in modern society. Defund police and we’ll get more crime and more violent death. Increase the minimum wage and some people will be helped but others will lose their jobs.
We elect leaders to wrestle the whole alligator, not just part of it.
The three lessons above have one common-denominator: We’ve allowed the pandemic to become an entirely political issue, to the degree that every dimension of our COVID response has been reduced to its political implications, often dictating or constraining our efforts to manage the threat.
Once again, the opportunity to transform a crisis into political advantage was too compelling for our elected leaders to pass up – and in taking that bait, they whiffed on another opportunity to pull us together.
The good news is that through this long and winding road, with all its dead-ends and wrong turns, our stumbling politicians achieved two very good things. In record time, we created a portfolio of vaccines that have proven to be remarkably effective in preventing COVID spread, we have deployed those vaccines across the country and now to many others in the world.
Counter to the myth that America’s COVID performance has been the worst in the world, we’re now saving the world. It’s a spectacular achievement, and unwittingly bipartisan. Too bad that neither our former nor our current president is willing to credit the other.
But we can do better. Maybe a bit of serious self-assessment – and 600,000 American deaths – will help light the way.