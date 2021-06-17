Column: Keep Aiken County Beautiful celebrates second anniversary with litter cleanups

Keep Aiken County Beautiful is committed to ending litter, improving recycling, and endorsing beautification of the county. This month offers many opportunities for residents to assist with the beautification component of this goal. The 23rd annual Great American Cleanup campaign continues until Sunday. Groups and individuals are encouraged to take greater responsibility for their local environments by participating in grassroots community activities such as litter pickups, tree plantings, recycling, and by engaging business and civic leaders in small and large projects to improve our footprint in the environment. This effective campaign is sponsored by Keep America Beautiful. For more information, visit kab.org.
Focusing on the grave consequences of littering, “Secure Your Load Day” was recognized nationally on June 6. This public service awareness program was started by a woman in Seattle after her daughter was severely injured by an uncovered load. Open loads are dangerous because items can blow or fall out and land in the path of following traffic.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that there were 793 deaths, 17,367 injuries and 89,915 crashes with property damage in 2019 due to unsecured loads. These all could have been prevented. It is against the law in South Carolina to transport items in uncovered vehicles which includes trash being taken to a landfill or recycling center, yard clippings or any other items. Therefore, to assist residents in having appropriate materials, KACB has been distributing free tarps along with tie downs each quarter at the various recycling convenience centers around Aiken County. On June 5, KACB gave away dozens of tarps at the center in Ridge Spring/Monetta.
During the spring several Adopt-a-Stream events were conducted by KACB members, from trainings to monitoring to cleaning waterways in Aiken County. The teams are vigilant in attending to the litter, pollution and water quality in our streams and creeks. For more information about this continuing and growing project or to volunteer, visit KACB on Facebook.
Other KACB activities included the recent Clean Slate on Highway 78 cleanup where 95 bags of trash along with tires and other large items were picked up by 39 volunteers in the vicinity of the Windsor, Oakwood and Montmorenci communities. Later in the day, several residents were motivated to clean up roadsides in front of their homes.
Assistance was given to the Town of Salley in renewing its central flowerbed which will then be maintained by residents.
KACB works with many Adopt-a Highway groups who routinely clean their assigned areas. KACB has also completed the litter index update for this year. The results are available online.
This month marks the second anniversary of the official affiliation of KACB. Much has been done in the past two years and a week of celebration has been planned. On June 14, a butterfly garden was installed at the Brothers and Sisters Club on York Street. On June 15, a webinar related to environmental education curriculum was offered in the morning and in the afternoon, a Trash Talk panel discussion round table was held to brainstorm ideas for more solutions to the litter issue. On June 17, a community litter pick up was held in the Rutland Drive/Teague Street area. An awards and thank you luncheon for those who have volunteered during the past year will be held today to wrap up the week.
As in all previous articles, readers are strongly encouraged to report litterbugs and littering. To report litter in Aiken County, call county dispatch at 803-502-9000 x. 3704. In the City of Aiken, call 803-642-7620 to report littering in process. After the fact, call 803-502-4999. The Palmetto Pride Litter Hotline is 877-754-8837. Remember to report only when it safe to do so.